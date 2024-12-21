Is papaya cold or hot? Know whether it should be consumed in winter or not

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether papaya should be consumed during winter or not.

Papaya is available more in winter than in summer. At this time, you will get this fruit at very cheap prices and you can consume it a lot. But, the thing to understand is what is there in papaya that we can eat even during the winter season. So, let us tell you that all this depends on the nature of papaya and because of this, this fruit is beneficial for your health. Apart from this, it has many such vitamins and minerals which make it a powerful food. So, let us know some special things related to papaya.

Is papaya cold or hot?

Papaya has a hot nature and eating it keeps the body warm from the inside. It generates heat in the body, which keeps the digestive system, liver and intestines functioning properly and all the toxins of the body get detoxed. Therefore, in the winter season, you can eat papaya with a hot nature.

Consumption of papaya is beneficial for these problems:

Beneficial for stomach: Papaya is used to treat all kinds of stomach ailments including indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux and stomach ulcers. It is a rich source of dietary fibre, which speeds up our digestive system. Papaya also contains a digestive super enzyme called papain, a protein-soluble enzyme, which helps reduce acidity, constipation, intestinal problems, and liver and stomach problems.

Beneficial in Asthma: Vitamin A and beta carotene help prevent and reduce inflammation in the lungs. It is highly beneficial for smokers as papaya juice soothes inflammation in the lungs and prevents the triggering of asthma.

Beneficial for bones: Papaya is beneficial for bone health. It is considered effective against rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. One of the enzymes found in papaya, called chymopapain, helps increase bone density and strength. In this way, papaya has many benefits for health.

