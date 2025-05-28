International Day of Action for Women's Health: 5 superfoods for women to stay fit, young and healthy Women must include superfoods in their diet. By eating these 5 things, women can keep themselves healthy, young, and fit for a long time.

New Delhi:

Nowadays, people do not have time for health, especially women who are very careless about their health. Due to household chores, office work, and children, they become careless about their fitness and health. They also become careless about meal times, sleep, and even exercise schedules. However, few women are working hard to keep themselves fit and young. Be it the gym or the park, you will see women working out everywhere. Women have also started being very careful about food. Thus, on International Day of Action for Women's Health, we are telling you the best superfoods for women. By eating these foods, women can keep themselves fit and young for a long time.

Berries

Every woman should include berries in her diet. Berries are a great superfood. You can eat any berry according to the season. If it is not the season, then include dry berries in the diet. You can eat strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries. Berries are a food full of antioxidants. The risk of breast cancer can also be reduced by eating berries. Vitamin C and folic acid are also found in berries, which help in keeping the body healthy.

Yoghurt

To improve gut health in summer, definitely consume yoghurt. It should be consumed by everyone, be it children, adults, or women. Women should include 1 bowl of yoghurt in their diet daily. This improves gut health. Good bacteria increase in the stomach. Eating yoghurt reduces the risk of ulcers and vaginal infections. Nutrients like calcium and vitamin B12 are found in yoghurt.

Tomato

Tomato is a great superfood for women. Tomatoes are easily available in every home. You must eat 1 tomato every day. Tomatoes contain a nutrient called lycopene. Apart from this, tomatoes also contain many antioxidants which make your skin young, glowing, and beautiful. Eating tomatoes reduces the risk of heart disease.

Avocado

Creamy, tasty avocado is also a superfood. Avocado is considered a very beneficial fruit for women. Avocado contains vitamins, minerals, fibre and healthy fats. Every woman should eat an avocado 2-3 days a week. Avocado contains monounsaturated fat and folic acid. Due to which inflammation in the body, heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome can be cured.

Milk or orange juice

Women should drink 1 glass of milk daily. This can fulfil the deficiency of calcium and vitamin D in the body. If you want, you can also drink 1 glass of orange juice a day. This helps in reducing ageing and fulfilling the deficiency of calcium and vitamin D in the body. This will provide relief to women from bone and joint problems.

ALSO READ: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Five tips to maintain proper hygiene during periods