Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Five tips to maintain proper hygiene during periods Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated every year on May 28. The purpose of celebrating this day is to tell women about why menstrual hygiene is important, as it poses a risk of many types of infections and diseases.

New Delhi:

Proper management is very important to maintain menstrual hygiene. Menstrual hygiene management means that women should have such facilities during menstruation so that they can spend this time in a clean, safe, and comfortable manner. This is not only a part of personal hygiene but is also important for women's health and social well-being.

What is menstrual hygiene?

Menstrual hygiene means keeping the body clean and healthy during menstruation. This includes the correct use of disposable sanitary napkins, tampons, or menstrual cups; regular cleaning; and following other hygiene measures. Following proper hygiene during menstruation protects women from infections and diseases and helps them stay healthy.

The right use of sanitary Pads, tampons, or menstrual cups

While selecting a pad, keep in mind its quality. It should be changed every 4-6 hours. Using dirty pads for a long time increases the risk of bacterial and fungal infections. Similarly, if someone uses menstrual cups or tampons, then they should also keep these things in mind.

Take care of genital cleanliness

Clean your genitals at least twice a day during menstruation. Use mild soap and water for this. Never use perfumed or chemical-based soaps, as they can damage the skin. Always wear clean and dry undergarments. Dirty or wet clothes can cause infection.

Proper disposal of menstrual products

Dispose of used sanitary pads, tampons or menstrual cups properly. Throwing them in the open not only spreads dirt but also increases the risk of infection. Wrap them in paper and put them in the dustbin properly.

Pay attention to diet

During menstruation, the body may lack energy, so it is very important to pay attention to a proper diet. Drink as much water as possible, and eat green vegetables, fruits, and iron-rich foods. This will not only give you energy, but you will also feel healthy during menstruation.

Exercise and rest

Doing light exercise during menstruation improves blood circulation in the body and also provides relief from menstrual pain. Also, complete sleep and rest are necessary for the body. By getting adequate sleep, you will feel better mentally and physically.

