Yoga for heart health: 7 yoga poses that can help boost cardiovascular health Your heart plays an important role in the overall functioning of the body. Hence, it is important that you take the necessary steps that help to keep your heart healthy. There are some yoga asanas that can help improve your heart health. Here are some yoga poses that can boost cardiovascular health.

New Delhi:

Your heart plays an important role in the overall functioning of the body. Hence, it is important that you take the necessary steps that help to keep your heart healthy. These include a healthy diet, regular exercise and good sleep among others. One exercise that you can perform to keep your heart healthy is yoga. Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity.

However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. There are some yoga asanas that can help improve your heart health. Here are some yoga poses that can boost cardiovascular health.

Tadasana

Also known as the Mountain Pose, this is a foundational standing pose that helps with posture and body alignment. Even though it is a simple pose, it improves circulation by helping in deep breathing and activating core muscles. Practising Tadasana regularly can help reduce tension, which improves blood flow throughout the body.

Vrikshasana

Also known as Tree Pose, this pose helps to improve balance and concentration while strengthening the legs. It also stimulates the heart by improving circulation. The pose also requires you to focus on steady breathing, which eventually benefits cardiovascular health.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also known as Downward-Facing Dog, this pose helps blood flow to the brain and upper body while strengthening the arms, legs and spine. It improves circulation and calms the nervous system, thereby helping lower blood pressure and reduce heart rate over time.

Setu Bandhasana

Also known as the Bridge Pose, this asana opens the chest and strengthens the lower body. It stimulates the heart and lungs while improving thyroid function. Regular practice can improve oxygen intake and enhance blood flow.

Bhujangasana

Also known as Cobra Pose, this backbend opens the chest and lungs, helping in deep breathing and improving heart function. Bhujangasana helps relieve stress and fatigue, improving circulation and reducing pressure on the heart.

Trikonasana

Also known as Triangle Pose, this asana stretches the entire body and helps you achieve balance and flexibility. It also increases chest and lung capacity and encourages deeper breathing, which benefits cardiovascular health.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

Also known as the Half Spinal Twist, this pose improves digestion and massages the abdominal organs. It also stimulates circulation around the spine and chest area, thereby improving blood flow and heart health.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt stuns in a blue bejewelled gown with headpiece at Cannes 2025