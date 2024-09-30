International Coffee Day 2024: Seven coffee-based drinks you must try from around the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These 7 coffee-based drinks you must try from around the world.

People across the world celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1. This year it's high time for you to broaden your coffee plans and try out more. So, get your favourite mug ready, and let us embark on a tour around the world to find seven tasty coffee drinks you ought to attempt on International Coffee Day 2024.

Egg Coffee from Vietnam

On the top of this list comes the unique and delicious Vietnamese Egg Coffee. This drink was discovered by a blind Vietnamese in Hanoi around the 1940s. All over the world, Vietnamese Egg Coffee has been coming into popular way these recent years. It's created by beating together egg yolks with condensed milk and sugar, along with a shot of strong Vietnamese coffee, topped with frothy egg whites. A creamy, rich, and sweet coffee drink is what you are going to get from the preparation.

Turkish Coffee

This one comes from the Ottoman Empire. Ground to an extreme fineness and roasted powerfully, coffee beans are cooked in a cezve over boiling water with sugar to produce a strong, full-bodied coffee with a thick layer of foam at the top. Traditionally, it's drunk from small cups accompanied by a piece of Turkish delight or sometimes baklava. Don't forget to flip your cup once you are done, and sneak a peek at your fortune in the coffee grounds that remain in the cup.

Café de Olla

Next on our list, we find a Mexican coffee drink, brewed traditionally with cinnamon and piloncillo as well as sometimes orange peel in Café de Olla. Translates to "coffee from the pot" because it's brewed in a clay pot called an olla. And the result is a sweetly aromatic coffee that will take you on the streets of Mexico.

Affogato

If you love ice cream and coffee, then this Affogato drink is the best for you. This Italian dessert drink is a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso. When the hot espresso meets the ice cream, it makes an irresistible heaven of flavours and textures that you can taste. It's indeed the best to cool down in the sizzling summer heat.

Greek Frappé

The Greek frappé is a very popular coffee drink among the Greeks, accidentally invented in the 1950s during an International Trade Fair in Thessaloniki. This drink is easy to make, you just need to get one shaker and then just mix instant coffee, sugar and a few ice cubes, and blend it well until it gets frothy foam.

Cuban Coffee

Café Cubano, or Cuban espresso, is a strong, sweet coffee version coming from Cuba. This is prepared by brewing espresso with sugar, therefore being very rich and sweet with a layer of crema. Traditionally served in small cups. It's perfect for those who love their coffee sweet.

Irish Coffee

Last but not least, we have the classic Irish Coffee that is liked by thousands around the world. This drink is believed to have been invented by the people of Ireland during the 1940s. It is made of Irish whiskey, hot coffee, brown sugar topped with whipped cream.

