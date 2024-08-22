Get over Almond Milk! Try these amazing offbeat plant-based milks if you are lactose intolerant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try these amazing offbeat plant-based milks if you are lactose intolerant.

As we celebrate the benefits and versatility of plant-based milk on World Plant Milk Day 2024, it's time to get over the old and try something new. While almond milk has been a popular choice for those looking for an alternative to dairy milk, there are plenty of other options out there that are equally delicious and packed with nutrients. So, if you are lactose intolerant or simply looking for a healthier and more sustainable choice, here are some amazing offbeat plant-based milks that you must try!

Rice Milk

Rice milk is made by blending brown rice with water and has a slightly sweet and watery taste. It is a great option for those with multiple allergies as it is free from dairy, nuts, soy, and gluten. Rice milk is also low in fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy choice. It is inexpensive too.

Macadamia Milk

Macadamia milk is becoming more and more well-liked as a dairy-free substitute because of its rich flavour and creamy texture. Although there are many store-bought options available, making your own macadamia milk at home has several advantages beyond flavour. Macadamia nuts are abundant in vital nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and good fats.

Hazelnut Milk

If you love the creaminess of almond milk but are looking for a change, try hazelnut milk! Made from blending hazelnuts with water, this milk has a rich and creamy texture that works well in coffee, smoothies or even as a base for dairy-free ice cream. Cashew milk is high in vitamin E. It also contains antioxidants that can help fight free radicals in the body.

Pumpkin Milk

Pumpkin seed milk is a creamy and thick milk alternative made solely from pumpkin seeds and a few other simple ingredients. It is a great source of plant-based protein, fibre, magnesium, vitamin K, zinc, iron, potassium, copper, manganese, healthy fats and antioxidants.

Pea Milk

Yes, you read that right – pea milk! Made from yellow split peas, this milk has a neutral taste and creamy texture that makes it a great choice for those looking to avoid dairy or soy. It is also free from nuts and gluten, making it suitable for those with food allergies. Pea milk is high in protein, containing about eight grams per cup which is more than almond or rice milk. It also contains calcium and vitamin D, making it a great alternative for bone health.

Potato Milk

Potato milk has a watery texture because potato is a low-fat vegetable. Thus, to prepare the milk additional fat is added. Potatoes are grown worldwide thus potato milk is sustainable. Its unique flavour makes it stand out from the crowd. However, it is still not available in several places.

Quinoa Milk

Quinoa is not just for salads anymore! This nutritious grain can also be made into milk by blending cooked quinoa with water. Quinoa milk has a slightly nutty taste and a thin consistency that makes it perfect for adding to smoothies or using as a dairy-free alternative in recipes. It is high in protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, making it a great choice for those looking for a nutrient-dense plant-based milk.

