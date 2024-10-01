International Coffee Day 2024: From Coorg to Wayanad, 5 destinations in India every coffee lover must visit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 destinations in India every coffee lover must visit

Who doesn't like coffee? A cup of coffee, whether it is super sweet, decaffeinated or cold, just sets you up for the day without making you feel lethargic. Excessive amounts of coffee can be harmful but when one drinks it slowly, it is no less than a medicine. It can reduce Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease and helps in increasing the hormone epinephrine.

However, have you ever wondered what if you could enjoy the same coffee in the lap of its origin? Yes, you guessed it right, on International Coffee Day 2024, here are the 5 best places in India that every coffee lover must visit and explore at least once.

Coorg, Karnataka: It is home to many coffee plantations that produce Arabica and Robusta varieties. November is the best time to visit this place if you want to go berry picking. Also, try the honey of Coorg. Chikmagalur, Karnataka: This is the place where coffee was first introduced to India during the British Raj. Chikmagalur is one of the largest contributors to India's production and is just a few hours away from Coorg. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu: Yercaud is called the Jewel of the South as it has many coffee plantations. Not only this, it is also home to MSP Coffee, which is the first ever Indian-owned coffee plantation. Wayanad, Kerala: This is also one of the most famous coffee places in India where you can enjoy the lush green coffee plantations. Araku, Andhra Pradesh: Thousands of tribals are an integral part of the coffee farming here. If you are in Araku, do not miss the chance to try the amazing coffee from Araku Emerald, a brand of organic coffee grown by the locals.

International Coffee Day was established by the International Coffee Organization. The first International Coffee Day was celebrated on 1 October 2015 and since then it is being celebrated on this day.

