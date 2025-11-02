How to make ganne ki kheer: The traditional winter dessert of India Learn how to make ganne ki kheer, a traditional Indian dessert made from sugarcane juice, rice, and milk. Perfect for winter festivals like Chhath Puja, this slow-cooked recipe is naturally sweet, nourishing, and deeply nostalgic.

New Delhi:

Long before refined sugar began to rule over our kitchens, in Indian homes, it was to jaggery and cane juice that people looked for sweetness. One such lost jewel is ganne ki kheer, a rich, rustic dessert made from sugarcane juice, rice, and milk. It's the kind of sweet that tastes like home, simple, soulful, and rooted in tradition.

Traditionally prepared during winter harvests and festivals like Makar Sankranti or Chhath Puja, this kheer is more than food. It’s a celebration of the season, when sugarcane is fresh, air turns crisp, and warmth comes not just from sweaters but from slow-cooked pots on the chulha.

Ingredients you'll need for ganne ki kheer

Sugarcane juice or ganne ka ras: 1 litre, freshly extracted and strained

Full-cream milk: ½ litre

Basmati rice: ¼ cup (soaked for 20 minutes)

Cardamom powder: ½ teaspoon

Grated coconut (optional): 2 tablespoons

Chopped dry fruits: almonds, cashews, pistachios (as desired)

Ghee: 1 teaspoon - to roast nuts

Step-by-step recipe to make ganne ki kheer

Preparation of sugarcane juice:

Filter the juice to eliminate any kind of residue and boil it lightly for 5-7 minutes to reduce impurities.

Cook the rice:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, add milk and the soaked rice. On low flame, cook the rice until soft and the milk thickens; this takes about 20–25 minutes. Stir often to prevent sticking.

Add the sugarcane juice:

Once the rice is cooked, pour in the warm sugarcane juice gradually. Keep the flame low and stir continuously. (Never add cold juice directly to hot milk, it can curdle.)

Flavour and simmer: Add the cardamom powder and grated coconut. Let the mixture simmer until it reaches a kheer-like consistency.

Finish with dry fruits:

Roast the chopped nuts in a little ghee and add to the kheer. Stir gently.

Serve warm or chilled:

Ganne ki kheer can either be served warm on winter evenings or chilled as a festive treat; its subtle sweetness and aroma are pure nostalgia.

Why ganne ki kheer is special

Naturally sweetened - no refined sugar

Packed with nutrients from cane juice and milk.

Keeps the body warm during winter.

Offers a satvik, traditional dessert option for festivals.

In Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, it is prepared as 'prasad' during Chhath Puja or following Tulsi Vivah and is served with the spirit of thanksgiving to family and neighbours.

Ganne ki kheer is something that spells quiet respite in a world of quicker desserts and artificial flavours. It is an assurance that the best sweets sometimes aren't fancy, but slow-cooked, memory-soaked, and shared with love.

And the next time the season of sugarcane arrives, say no to these processed sweets. Let tradition simmer on your stove, and sweetness flow from the earth itself.

Also read: Paneer-free butter masala: The desi vegan swap you’ll actually love