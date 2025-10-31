Paneer-free butter masala: The desi vegan swap you’ll actually love Think butter masala can’t be creamy without paneer? Think again. This vegan version brings all the comfort, richness and aroma of the classic — made with tofu, cashews and coconut milk. A deliciously desi swap that’s good for you and the planet.

New Delhi:

If you thought giving up paneer meant saying goodbye to rich, creamy butter masala, think again. The desi vegan kitchen is full of clever swaps that keep all the flavour and comfort of your favourite dishes — minus the dairy.

And this vegan “paneer” butter masala is proof that plant-based eating doesn’t mean compromising on taste.

What’s the perfect vegan swap for paneer?

In this recipe, tofu replaces the paneer — it’s firm and golden, and we get a little bit of a crisp on it first before it’s simmered in the spicy, tomato-cashew gravy. You can also substitute the tofu with marinated soya chunks or mushrooms of your preference if you want to change the texture. The magic is in the sauce — that rich, creamy, buttery flavour that makes the classic butter masala so delicious.

How to make the gravy creamy without dairy

To achieve that silky smooth consistency, blend the soaked cashews with the tomatoes, garlic, and ginger. After it’s been blended, cook it low and slow in coconut milk or oat cream, making sure not to use dairy cream. A spoonful of vegan butter or a drizzle of cold-pressed coconut oil is the finishing touch! Make sure to add kasuri methi (dried fenugreek) — it’s the component that gives it that quintessential restaurant aroma!

How to bring that restaurant-style flavour home

What’s beautiful about this version is how light it feels while still tasting indulgent. It pairs perfectly with jeera rice, naan, or even millets if you’re keeping it wholesome. Plus, it’s kinder to your health and the planet — a win-win for anyone trying to eat consciously without giving up on comfort food.

So the next time your cravings hit, skip the paneer and give this vegan butter masala a shot. It’s creamy, flavorful, and every bit as satisfying — proof that when it comes to Indian food, going vegan doesn’t mean losing your roots; it just means cooking them a little differently.

