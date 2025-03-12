Holi 2025: Satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious Gujiyas, know easy recipe Indulge in the sweetest Holi tradition! Learn how to make delicious Gujiyas at home with our easy and mouth-watering recipe. Celebrate Holi 2025 with a sweet treat that's sure to impress!

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time to celebrate with friends and family, spreading joy, laughter, and, of course, delicious food. Among the many sweet treats that fill homes during this vibrant festival, Gujiyas are a must-have! These deep-fried pastries, filled with a sweet mixture of khoya (milk solids), dried fruits, and aromatic spices, are a favorite across India. If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth this Holi, here’s a simple recipe to make Gujiyas at home.

Ingredients for the Gujiya Dough

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tbsp of ghee (clarified butter)

A pinch of salt

Water (as needed to knead the dough)

Ingredients for the Gujiya Filling

1 ½ cups of khoya (grated or crumbled)

½ cup of powdered sugar

1 tbsp of chopped cashews

1 tbsp of chopped almonds

1 tbsp of raisins

½ tsp of cardamom powder

1 tbsp of grated coconut (optional)

Ghee or vegetable oil (enough for deep frying)

Simple Steps to Make Gujiyas

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, ghee, and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water and knead into a soft, smooth dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

In a pan, gently heat the khoya on low flame until it becomes soft and slightly golden. Let it cool down, then mix in the powdered sugar, cardamom powder, chopped dry fruits, and grated coconut (if using). Stir until all the ingredients are well combined.

After the dough has rested, divide it into small portions and roll each portion into a ball. Roll each ball into a small, thin circle using a rolling pin. Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center of each circle.

Fold the dough over the filling to create a half moon shape. Press the edges firmly to seal the gujiya. You can also crimp the edges with a fork to give it a traditional design.

Heat ghee or oil in a deep pan on medium heat. Carefully drop the gujiyas into the hot oil, a few at a time, and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oil and place on paper towels to drain excess oil.

Let the gujiyas cool down slightly before serving. Enjoy these crispy, sweet treats with family and friends as you celebrate Holi!

Gujiyas are not just a treat for your taste buds; they’re also a symbol of the joy and togetherness that Holi brings. Whether you're hosting a celebration or just indulging in some festive treats at home, these homemade Gujiyas are sure to add an extra sweetness to your celebrations.

