Craving dessert? AIIMS-trained doctor shares healthy tiramisu chia pudding recipe

If you’ve ever caught yourself gazing longingly at a slice of tiramisu but been hesitant due to the sugar crash that always seemed to follow, then this is a tasty solution for you: Tiramisu Chia Pudding. It’s more than simply a healthier take on an old favourite; it’s a hidden trick for indulging in your cravings for sweetness without blowing your disciplined diet.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained by AIIMS, describes how cravings for foods are precipitated by the drop in blood sugar caused by the sugar intake. The goal isn’t just to cut sweets, it’s to give your body something that tastes indulgent and keeps your hunger and glucose levels stable. This chia pudding does exactly that.

Why this dessert works

The magic lies in chia seeds, tiny but mighty. Packed with fibre, omega-3s and plant protein, chia helps slow digestion and stabilise blood sugar, so you won’t have the usual spike-and-crash that sugar-heavy desserts trigger. When paired with rich flavours like coffee and cacao, it manages to feel richly satisfying without the guilt.

Here’s how you can make Tiramisu Chia Pudding at home.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons chia seeds

1 cup milk of your choice (dairy or plant milk)

1–2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1–2 teaspoons pure coffee or espresso (optional)

1–2 teaspoons sweetener of choice (honey, maple, or a stevia blend)

A few drops of vanilla extract

Optional toppings: dark chocolate shavings, toasted nuts, fresh berries

Step-by-step: Tiramisu chia pudding

Mix the chia base: In a bowl or jar, whisk together the milk, chia seeds, cocoa powder, coffee and vanilla until well combined.

Sweeten to taste: Add your sweetener of choice a little at a time, tasting as you go, you want it pleasant, not candy-sweet.

Let it thicken: Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight if you can. The chia seeds will swell and form a thick, pudding-like consistency.

Serve with flair: Before serving, give it a good stir. Top with a sprinkle of dark chocolate, a handful of fresh berries or a dash of cinnamon.

What you’re left with is a dessert that feels like tiramisu in spirit but behaves like a balanced snack, steady energy release, plenty of fibre, and a sweetness that satisfies rather than overwhelms.

Smart swaps for health-minded eaters

Cut back on sugar: Use natural sweeteners or reduce sugar progressively; your taste buds adapt quicker than you think.

Boost the nutrition: Add a spoonful of Greek yoghurt or protein powder for extra creaminess and a protein boost.

Caffeine optional: If coffee isn’t your thing, replace with decaf or espresso-flavoured extract.

What nutrition experts say

It's not about indulgence; it's about metabolic harmony. As health experts point out, satisfying cravings in a way that doesn't spike blood sugar can help reduce overeating later in the day and support long-term wellness. A dessert that nourishes as much as it delights? That's a rare gem.

Tiramisu chia pudding proves that you don’t have to banish sweetness from your life to stay healthy. With a little creativity and smart ingredient swaps, you can have a dessert that’s tasty, tummy-friendly and stabilising for your metabolism. Whether you keep it simple or dress it up with toppings, this recipe offers a delicious way to enjoy dessert and support your wellbeing, the win-win every home cook loves.

