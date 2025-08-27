Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Ranveer Brar’s 10 minute modak recipes for festive indulgence You can give your traditional modaks a unique twist. Read on as Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy 10-minute recipes of Red Velvet Modak, Chocolate Modak and Kesar Pista Modak.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun and that marks the beginning of the festive season. And no celebration is ever complete without food and sweets. Modaks are a major part of Ganpati celebrations. Traditional modaks are made with a soft rice flour dough exterior and a sweet filling of freshly grated coconut and jaggery that is flavoured with cardamom and/or nutmeg.

However, you can also give traditional modaks a unique twist. Read on as Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy 10-minute recipes of Red Velvet Modak, Chocolate Modak and Kesar Pista Modak.

Ranveer Brar’s 10 minute modak recipes

In a video that Brar shared on YouTube, he shared the recipes of these different types of modaks. He said that these modaks would take 10-15 minutes to make and it would make around 7-8 pieces each. Check out the recipes for Red Velvet Modak, Chocolate Modak and Kesar Pista Modak.

Ingredients for Modak Base

The base for all three different types remains the same.

1 ½ cup Crushed Digestive Biscuits

1 ½ cup Desiccated coconut.

Process for Modak Base

In a bowl, add crushed digestive biscuits, desiccated coconut and mix it well.

Divide it into 3 bowls equally and keep it aside for further use.

Ingredients for Red Velvet Modak

1 cup Prepared Modak Base

2-3 tbsp Beetroot juice (as required)

¼ cup Desiccated coconut

½ tin condensed milk (Nestle Milkmaid).

Stuffing and Garnish

2-4 tbsp White chocolate, chopped

Desiccated coconut.

Process for Red Velvet Modak

In a bowl, add prepared modak base, beetroot juice, desiccated coconut, condensed milk and make a soft doughy mixture.

Take a modak mold, stuff with the prepared modak mixture and make a cavity in the middle.

Stuff the modak with white chocolate and close the edges.

Scrape out the excess mixture and press the mold well to get the perfect shape.

Demold the modak and transfer it to a serving dish.

Garnish it with icing sugar and desiccated coconut.

Tips to make it better: Chef Brar recommends using beetroot puree to make it more flavourful.

Ingredients for Chocolate Modak

1 cup Prepared Modak Base

¼ cup Cocoa powder

½ tin condensed milk.

Stuffing and Garnish

2-3 tbsp Tutti Frutti, chopped

½ tbsp Milk powder

White chocolate, melted.

Process for Chocolate Modak

In a bowl, add prepared modak base, cocoa powder, condensed milk and make a soft doughy mixture.

In a bowl, add tutti frutti, milk powder and mix it well.

Take a modak mold, stuff with the prepared modak mixture and make a cavity in the middle.

Stuff the modak with the prepared tutti frutti filling and close the edges.

Scrape out the excess mixture and press the mold well to get the perfect shape.

Demold the modak and transfer it to a serving dish.

Garnish it with melted white chocolate and cocoa powder.

Tips to make it better: Chef Brar recommends using 70% of desiccated coconut and 30% of cocoa powder.

Ingredients for Kesar Pista Modak

1 cup Prepared Modak Base

2 tbsp Saffron water

½ tin condensed milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

2 tbsp Almond powder

2 tbsp Cashew Nut powder.

Stuffing and Garnish

1 tsp Ghee

1 tbsp Pistachios, chopped

1 tbsp Almonds, chopped

1 tbsp Cashew Nut, chopped

Silver vark

Pistachios (blanched & sliver)

Few Saffron strands.

Process for Kesar Pista Modak

In a bowl, add prepared modak base, saffron water, condensed milk, cardamom powder, almond powder, cashewnut powder and make a soft doughy mixture.

Take a modak mold, stuff with the prepared modak mixture and make a cavity in the middle.

Stuff the modak with the prepared stuffing and close the edges.

Scrape out the excess mixture and press the mold well to get the perfect shape.

Demold the modak and transfer it to a serving dish.

Garnish it with silver vark, saffron strands and pistachios.

Tips to make it better: Chef Brar recommends using freshly ground cardamom powder for more aromatic and flavourful modaks. He also says that you should grease the mould with ghee to prevent sticking and toast the nuts in ghee to prevent off aromas.

