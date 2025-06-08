From Moong to Urad: 4 pulses every vegetarian needs to boost their protein intake Know the protein power of pulses like Moong and Urad! Learn how these 4 vegetarian-friendly options can boost your protein intake and support overall health.

New Delhi:

Vegetarians are often confused about how to fulfil the protein content in their daily diet. Actually, it is a big myth that protein deficiency can be overcome only with the help of eggs or chicken. Whereas it is not so. If you are a vegetarian, then you must make lentils a part of your daily diet. Lentils are often underestimated, whereas they are a great combination of taste and nutrition.

Not only this, there are some pulses that are rich in protein, and hence, they take better care of your diet. When there is no lack of protein content in the diet, then not only does it become easier for you to lose weight, but you also avoid muscle loss. Also, if you are struggling with hormonal problems like thyroid or PCOD, then also eating these high-protein pulses will definitely benefit you a lot. So, in this article, know about some such pulses, which will help in overcoming the deficiency of protein in your diet.

1. Urad Dal

Urad dal is considered to be one of the pulses with the highest protein. It is not only rich in protein but also contains calcium, which has a good effect on the health of your bones. Urad dal is especially beneficial for women, as it provides great relief during periods.

2. Moong Dal

When it comes to protein-rich pulses , consuming moong dal is considered very good. Let us tell you that about 100 grams of moong dal gives you about 24 grams of protein. Its special feature is that it is very light, and so if you are looking to lose weight in a healthy way, then definitely include moong dal in your diet. Not only this, but the iron present in it does not let you feel tired. Also, it is a great option for women suffering from PCOD and thyroid.

3. Masoor Dal

People often do not include lentils in their diet quickly, but you can get about 25 grams of protein from 100 grams of lentils. Since they contain high fibre, lentils are considered a good option for digestion. Not only this, lentils are rich in folate, so they help with migraines and hormone balance.

4. Arhar Dal

Arhar dal is one such dal that everyone should include in their diet. Let us tell you that you can get 22 grams of protein from about 100 grams of arhar dal. Arhar dal has many other benefits as well. It contains a sufficient amount of magnesium, so it is very good for heart health. It also helps in controlling blood pressure. Along with this, it is also considered very beneficial for digestion. If you want, you can make it by mixing many other vegetables in it.

ALSO READ: This vegetable juice can help you get rid of dark spots; know its benefits