Follow THESE effective tips to keep your chapatis soft and fluffy for longer duration

Roti is consumed with great fondness in Indian homes. Be it lunch or dinner, the meal is not complete without roti. But there is a problem that almost everyone has to face. Whenever we make roti, it is made well but the problem starts when it becomes hard after half an hour. In such a situation, the taste of the food gets spoiled and people get up after eating half-heartedly. That is, overall, the taste of the food seems amazing only when it has soft and soft rotis.

So, if the roti made by you also becomes hard in a short time, then this article is for you. Today we have brought some tips and tricks for you, with the help of which you can make soft and fluffy rotis.

Here are the tips to follow to make soft and fluffy chapatis:

Knead dough with ice water: If you want to keep the roti soft for a long time, then before kneading the dough, take water in a big bowl and add 6-7 pieces of ice to it. Now knead the dough with this water. Kneading the dough with ice water makes the rotis soft and fluffy. After kneading the dough, cover it with a wet cloth. By doing this, the rotis become soft and fluffy. Sieve the flour: If your rotis are too hard and thick, sieve the flour well before kneading it. This separates the thick and coarse part of the flour, which makes the rotis soft. Add salt to lukewarm water and knead the dough: Add salt to lukewarm water and knead the dough. This keeps the rotis soft for a long time. When you knead the dough, apply some ghee to it and leave it to set for 10-15 minutes, this makes the roti soft. Wrap it in a wrapper: As soon as you make the roti, wrap it in a wrapper after it cools down a bit. This will prevent the rotis from hardening for a long time.

