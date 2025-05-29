Eid al-Adha 2025: 5 flavourful dishes you can make this Bakrid This year, Eid al-Adha will be observed on June 7 in India. People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others. Feasts are a major part of celebrations. Here are some flavourful dishes you can make on Bakrid.

New Delhi:

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. It also commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. The festival is a symbol of devotion, obedience and faith. Eid al-Adha coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. This year, Bakrid will be observed on June 7 in India.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated with communal prayers, feasts and the ritual sacrifice of halal animals such as sheep, goats or cows. The meat is then distributed among family, friends and those in need. People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others. Feasts are a major part of celebrations. Here are some flavourful dishes you can make on Bakrid.

Mutton Biryani

This is a dish that is made by layering marinated mutton, basmati rice, saffron, and different types of spices. It's slow-cooked to perfection, making it a centrepiece at any Eid feast.

Nihari

This is a slow-cooked stew that is made with mutton or beef shank, spices, bone marrow and wheat flour. It is usually served as a breakfast, and it's deeply flavourful and comforting.

Mutton Korma

This is a curry that is made with tender mutton. It is cooked in a gravy of yoghurt, onions and ground spices. It's rich, mildly spicy and can be best enjoyed with naan or parathas.

Keema Samosas

These are crispy pastries filled with spiced minced meat that is fried until golden. This is a crowd favourite during gatherings and can be served with chutney or ketchup.

Sheer Khurma

This is a traditional Eid dessert that is made from vermicelli, which is cooked in milk with dates, dry fruits and ghee. It is rich and creamy and acts as the perfect end to the festive meal.

ALSO READ: Watermelon ice cream: Make this cool dessert at home without a machine, follow recipe