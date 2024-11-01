Do you like to eat raw vegetables? Know what it does to your gut

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Eating habits

Several health and fitness enthusiasts appreciate and encourage raw vegetables, highlighting their freshness and high nutrient content. while others prefer the taste and digestibility of cooked veggies. Here, we will dive in to let you know the pros and cons of eating raw vegetables, how it impacts gut health and the best ways to consume veggies for overall wellness.

Are raw vegetables good for your health?

Raw vegetables offer several health benefits, including:

Nutrient retention: As they are not exposed to high heat. Raw veggies retain sensitive nutrients, like Vitamin C, which could be lost during cooking. Natural hydration: Many raw veggies have high water content, which may help to keep you hydrated. Antioxidant-rich: Raw vegetables are abundant in antioxidants, which may help to fight inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Low caloric content: With fewer calories, raw veggies could make a good option for maintaining or losing weight. Enzymes for digestion: Raw vegetables contain natural enzymes that may aid digestion. By cooking, they could be destroyed.

We spoke to Clinical Nutritionist Nidhi Nigam about eating raw vegetables, to which she said: "Eating raw vegetables can bring benefits for gut health due to their high fibre content, which supports digestion and feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Raw vegetables also retain more water-soluble vitamins, like vitamin C and certain B vitamins, which can be lost during cooking. However, a diet focused entirely on raw foods can present challenges. Some vegetables, such as tomatoes and carrots, release more nutrients like lycopene and beta-carotene when cooked, making moderate cooking beneficial in some cases. Furthermore, a high intake of raw vegetables can be tough on the digestive system, especially for those with sensitive stomachs, causing bloating and gas due to their dense fibre content.

She added, "To avoid nutrient deficiencies, it’s advisable to enjoy raw vegetables as a portion of your diet rather than the whole, ensuring a balance between raw and cooked produce to optimize digestion and nutrient absorption."

Raw, cooked or boiled: Which one will be better

Lightly cooked: Steaming or sautéing vegetables can make nutrients more accessible by breaking down fibres. Raw: While nutritionally rich, raw vegetables may cause discomfort for sensitive stomachs. Boiled: Boiling can leach out nutrients, especially if the water is discarded. While beneficial, boiling may not be optimal for nutrient retention.

Vegetable cleaning tips

We must wash vegetables well, peel them if necessary, and soak them in water mixed with salt or vinegar to remove pesticide residues. Consume raw vegetables shortly after preparation and store them in the fridge at temperatures below 5 degrees celsius to maintain freshness.

