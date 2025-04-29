Consuming these 5 food items with bananas can deteriorate your health, know details Be cautious of what you pair with bananas! Know 5 food items that can harm your health when consumed together. Learn how to avoid unhealthy banana combinations.

New Delhi:

Bananas are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin B6, calcium, fibre, phosphorus, and magnesium, earning them the status of a superfood. Incorporating bananas into your diet can have numerous health benefits, including a boost in energy levels, sustained satiety to support weight loss, and a healthy digestive system. Additionally, bananas play a role in strengthening bones and muscles. For optimal benefits, consuming 1-2 bananas daily is recommended. However, it's crucial to be mindful of food pairings, as certain combinations with bananas can have adverse effects on health. Let us explore which foods are best avoided when eating bananas.

1. Citrus Fruits

Banana is sweet. You should not consume sour fruits with bananas at all. Many people mix all the fruits, like banana, orange, strawberry, apple, and grapes, in the fruit chart. Eating sweet and sour fruits together can disturb the digestive system. According to Ayurveda, eating sour fruits with bananas causes Vata, Pitta, and Kapha to become unbalanced. This can cause many types of health problems.

2. Fried items

Many people like to overeat. They keep eating something or other. In such a situation, many times they eat foods of the wrong combination together. If you have eaten a banana, then do not consume fried foods immediately after it. Eating fried foods with bananas should be avoided. Otherwise, problems like gas, indigestion, and constipation can occur. Some people may also have bloating, cramps, and stomach pain.

3. Egg

Many people consume bananas, milk, and eggs for breakfast. People who work out like to eat these three things for breakfast. But you should avoid eating eggs with bananas. Banana has a cold effect. Egg has a hot effect. Eating these two together can cause digestive problems. This can cause problems like stomach pain, indigestion, and vomiting.

4. Water

Many people drink water immediately after eating a banana. Whereas this should not be done at all. Drinking water after eating a banana can affect the digestive system. Actually, bananas contain fibre, which can affect the digestive process when mixed with water. This can slow down the digestion process. Due to this, problems like gas, acidity, and indigestion can occur. According to Ayurveda, drinking water after bananas should be avoided.

5. Non-Vegetarian Foods

You should not eat non-veg after a banana. Actually, bananas and non-veg take different times to digest. That is, a banana is digested quickly, and non-veg takes more time to digest. Eating bananas and non-veg together can cause digestive problems. This can slow down digestion. You may be troubled by problems like bloating, gas, cramps, indigestion, and acidity.

ALSO READ: Omija-cha to Subak Hwachae: 5 refreshing Korean drinks that can cool you down this summer