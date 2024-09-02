Confused what to pack in your kid's lunch box today? Here's 5 healthy Stuffed Paratha recipes to try

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 healthy Stuffed Paratha recipes for kid's lunch box

Packing your child's healthy and tasty lunch can be a daily challenge. You want something they will enjoy eating while ensuring it provides the right nutrition. Stuffed parathas are a perfect solution, delicious, filling, and easy to pack. Here are five healthy stuffed paratha recipes that your child will love.

1. Aloo (Potato) Stuffed Paratha

A classic favorite, Aloo Paratha is made with mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Potatoes provide energy and are rich in vitamins. Serve with yogurt or a dollop of butter for extra flavor.

2. Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Stuffed Paratha

Paneer Paratha is a nutritious option packed with protein. The filling is crumbled paneer spiced with cumin, coriander, and a pinch of chili powder. This paratha is both healthy and satisfying, keeping your child full and energized throughout the day.

3. Mixed Vegetable Stuffed Paratha

Sneak in some extra veggies with a Mixed Vegetable Paratha. You can use a combination of carrots, peas, cauliflower, and bell peppers, finely chopped and spiced. This paratha is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it a great way to ensure your child gets their daily dose of vegetables.

4. Methi (Fenugreek) Stuffed Paratha

Methi Paratha is a nutrient-dense option, made with fenugreek leaves and a blend of spices. Fenugreek is known for its numerous health benefits, including boosting digestion and immunity. This paratha has a slightly bitter yet appealing taste that can be balanced with a side of yogurt or pickle.

5. Dal (Lentil) Stuffed Paratha

Dal Paratha is another protein-rich option, made by stuffing the paratha with a cooked and spiced lentil mixture. This paratha is not only nutritious but also flavorful, and it pairs well with a simple raita or chutney.

Tips for Packing Parathas

Keep it Fresh: Wrap the parathas in foil or parchment paper to keep them warm and fresh.

Add a Side: Include a small container of yogurt, some fruit, or a homemade chutney to complete the meal.

Make it Fun: Use cookie cutters to cut the parathas into fun shapes, making them more appealing to your child.

With these stuffed paratha recipes, you can pack a lunch that is not only tasty but also wholesome, ensuring your child has the energy and nutrients they need to get through the school day.

