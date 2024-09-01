Enjoy your weekend with this easy, delicious recipe of Pizza Samosa at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try easy, delicious recipe of Pizza Samosa at home

Looking for a fun and tasty treat to brighten up your weekend? Try making Pizza Samosas at home! This delightful fusion snack combines the savory goodness of pizza with the crispy charm of samosas. It's easy to prepare and perfect for sharing with family and friends. Here's a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients

For the Filling:

1 cup cooked chicken, shredded (or use your favorite protein or vegetables)

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped onions (optional)

1/4 cup sliced black olives (optional)

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Dough:

1 package of store-bought samosa pastry (or use homemade dough)

1 egg, beaten (for sealing and brushing)

Instructions

Prepare the Filling: In a bowl, mix together the shredded chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, olives, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Assemble the Samosas: If using store-bought pastry, follow the package instructions. Typically, you'll find ready-made samosa wrappers in the frozen section of your grocery store. Lay out one samosa wrapper on a clean surface. Place a spoonful of the filling in the center. Fold the wrapper into a triangle shape, sealing the edges with a bit of beaten egg. Press down to ensure the samosa is tightly sealed. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Cook the Samosas: Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the samosas in batches until they are golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Alternatively, you can bake them. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C), brush the samosas with beaten egg, and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Serve and Enjoy: Let the samosas cool slightly before serving. They pair wonderfully with a side of marinara sauce or your favorite dipping sauce.

These Pizza Samosas are sure to be a hit with everyone. They’re easy to make, packed with flavor, and perfect for a weekend snack or appetizer. Enjoy your weekend with this delicious treat!

