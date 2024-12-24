Christmas is incomplete without savouring the sweetness of plum cake, follow THIS easy step-by-step recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Christmas is incomplete without Plum Cake

The month of December means the month of Christmas. During Christmas, people prepare various types of dishes along with decorations. The festival of Christmas is considered incomplete without plum cake. This cake is filled with dried fruits and tastes yummy. Especially children like it very much. So if you also like plum cake, then here's an easy step-by-step recipe.

Ingredients Required:

Dried fruits, Tutti Frutti - one small bowl, Powdered Sugar - half cup, Milk - 1 cup, Refined Oil - 6 tablespoons, Vanilla essence - one teaspoon, Nutmeg powder - one teaspoon, Cinnamon powder - half teaspoon, Dry ginger powder - two pinches, Cocoa powder - one teaspoon, baking powder - half teaspoon, Baking soda - one-fourth teaspoon, White vinegar - two teaspoons, Sugar - half bowl, Hot water—one bowl, Orange juice - six teaspoons

Method:

STEP 1: First of all, put orange juice in a big glass vessel and add munakka, raisins, almond pieces, cashew pieces, walnut pieces, tutti frutti, and date pieces and mix well and leave it for half an hour.

STEP 2: Now put sugar in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the sugar melts, turn off the flame add hot water to it, and whisk well. Your caramel syrup is ready, which is required for plum cake.

STEP 3: Now add milk, vanilla essence, and refined oil in a bowl and mix well. After that, add nutmeg powder, cinnamon powder, and dry ginger powder and mix well. Now sieve flour, baking soda, and cocoa powder through a sieve add milk to this mixture, and mix well.

STEP 4: Add caramel syrup and nuts soaked in orange juice. Mix all the mixture with the help of a blender. The plum cake batter is ready. Now put two cups of salt in the cooker, place a cake or idli stand on it, and let it heat up. Remove the rubber from the lid of the cooker and also remove the whistle of the cooker.

STEP 5: Add two spoons of white vinegar to the cake batter and mix well. To make the cake, apply oil and butter paper on the bottom of the tin. Pour the cake batter into it and close it properly. Decorate the batter with cashews and raisins.

STEP 6: When the cooker gets heated, place the cake tin on the stand kept in the cooker. Put the lid of the cooker on. Let the cake cook for the first fifteen minutes on medium flame and then for 50 minutes on low flame.

STEP 7: Check whether the cake is cooked or not by piercing the cake with a toothpick. Your cake is ready; take it out of the cooker cover it with a light cloth and wait for it to cool down.

Enjoy every bite of yummy Christmas special Plum Cake.

