Chhath Puja 2024: From Thekua to Kaddu Bhaat, 5 traditional prasad recipes to prepare for Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja, one of the most cherished and ancient Hindu holidays, is observed with great devotion throughout India, particularly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in diaspora groups around the world. The four-day celebration honors the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shashthi) and is a time to express appreciation and pray for health, prosperity, and happiness.

One of the most distinctive parts of Chhath Puja is the preparation and presentation of traditional prasad (holy food) to Chhathi Maiya. These prasad items, produced with great care and devotion, are not just offerings but also an important part of the celebration, uniting families and communities. From thekua to kaddu bhaat, here are some of the traditional prasads made on this auspicious occasion:

1. Thekua

Thekua is the traditional prasad of Chhath Puja. This sweet, crispy dessert is made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, and is frequently flavored with cardamom and coconut. The ingredients are combined into a dough, molded into little discs, and deep-fried till golden brown. Thekua represents devotion, cleanliness, and the spirit of the Chhath Puja. Its wonderfully rustic flavor and lengthy shelf life make it ideal for sharing with friends and family.

2. Kaddu Bhaat

Kaddu Bhaat, also known as pumpkin curry with rice, is a simple but spiritually significant food served on the first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahay Khay. This meal signals the start of the rites and is prepared with fresh foods. The pumpkin is traditionally sautéed with mild spices and served with rice, representing purity and the beginning of the sacred fasting time. It's a simple but necessary supper enjoyed by the family after prayers.

3. Kasar

Kasar, made from roasted rice flour and jaggery, is another traditional contribution to Chhath Puja. These sweet, spherical balls are produced by combining roasted rice flour with jaggery syrup and molding by hand. Kasar is not just an offering for Chhathi Maiya, but also a symbol of simplicity and the joy of sharing.

4. Seasonal Fruits

Seasonal fruits, particularly those abundantly accessible in the autumn months, play an important role in the menu. Bananas, sugarcane, and coconuts are common ingredients. During the rites, these fruits are displayed in artistically painted baskets and presented to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Fresh, natural produce represents abundance and thankfulness.

5. Rice Ladoo

Rice ladoos are made using rice flour, jaggery, and desiccated coconut. These fluffy, sweet laddoos are produced with few ingredients and reflect the festival's simplicity and the importance of purity in the food served throughout the festivities.

