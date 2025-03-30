Chaitra Navratri 2025 Vrat Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make this special milkshake During the holy festival of Chaitra Navratri, people observe a fast for nine days and thus, to maintain energy levels in the body, people can easily make this special milkshake with dry fruits at home.

People consume fruits to maintain energy during the fast. The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 30. During Navratri, devotees worship the mother goddess and fast for nine days. To maintain energy in the body during these days, you can consume this nutritious and delicious milkshake. Milk and dry fruits are used to make this milkshake. Dry fruits and milk contain many nutrients which are beneficial for the body. So, let's learn how to make it easily at home with a few ingredients.

Ingredients for Dry Fruit Milk Shake

Cashews: 2 tablespoons

Pistachios: 2 tablespoons

Dates: 10-12

Almonds: 2 tablespoons

Walnuts: 1 teaspoon

A pinch of cardamom powder

Raisins: 2 tablespoons

Finely chopped almonds: 1 tablespoon

Finely chopped pistachios: 1 tablespoon

Milk: 2-3 cups

How to Make Special Dry Fruit Milk Shake

To make milk milkshake, first, heat the milk and keep it in the fridge to cool.

Now put cashews, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins and pistachios in water and soak them for some time.

Separate the seeds from the dates and keep them in water for about half an hour.

After half an hour, filter the water and separate the dry fruits. Similarly, remove water from dates as well.

Put these dry fruits in a mixer jar and prepare a fine paste by adding 2-3 spoons of milk. Now, mix the remaining milk and cardamom powder into it. Run the mixer for some time.

Your special milkshake is ready. You can also add sugar to make it sweeter. Pour it into a glass and garnish it by adding finely chopped almonds and pistachios on top. If you want, you can also add ice cubes to it.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 5 grains you can use to make food during Navratri fast