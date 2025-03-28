Navratri 2025: 5 grains you can use to make food during Navratri fast When you're fasting for Navratri, you are not allowed to eat certain foods and this includes grains, meat and alcohol. However, there are some grains and flours that you can use to make meals. Here are some grain and flour options that you can use during Navratri.

Navratri is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. It is a nine-day festival wherein people worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. It is also known as Chaitra Navratri since it is celebrated in the month of Chaitra which is usually in March or April. During Navratri, people fast for Maa Durga and worship her, seeking her blessings.

When you're fasting for Navratri, you are not allowed to eat certain foods and this includes grains, meat and alcohol. However, there are some grains and flours that you can use to make meals. Here are some grain and flour options that you can use during Navratri.

Singhara (Water Chestnut Flour)

This is made from water chestnuts and is one of the most popular flours used during fasting. It has fibre, is low in calories and gives you important nutrients. You can use it to make pancakes, puris or desserts during Navratri. It is considered "fasting-friendly" and is often used in dishes like "singhara atta paratha" or "singhara flour halwa."

Kuttu (Buckwheat Flour)

This is made from buckwheat seeds which are technically a fruit seed and not a grain. It is allowed during Navratri fasts. Kuttu is rich in protein, fibre and antioxidants. It's commonly used to make puris, rotis or cutlets. It also has a low glycemic index, which makes it an excellent choice for energy and satiety during fasting.

Rajgira (Amaranth Flour)

This is derived from the amaranth plant and is a great source of protein, fibre, iron and calcium. It's gluten-free and can be used to prepare various dishes like roti, dosa or even puddings. Amaranth is a powerhouse of nutrition and helps maintain energy levels during fasting.

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

This is one of the most common foods eaten during Navratri fasts. They are made from the cassava root and are high in carbohydrates which gives you a quick source of energy. They are typically used in making dishes like sabudana khichdi, vadas or kheer.

Barley (Jau)

This is often used during fasting, particularly in the form of barley flour. It's high in fibre and helps in digestion, making it a good option for fasting. Barley can be used to make porridge or barley khichdi which is light on the stomach but still filling. It's also rich in antioxidants which can be beneficial for overall health during fasting.

