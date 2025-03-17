Butter garlic naan tops TasteAtlas' '50 Best Breads' chart: Know rankings of other Indian breads Recently, Taste Atlas has released its list of 50 best breads in the world. Butter garlic naan has interestingly topped the chart. Let's know the recipe for making Butter Garlic Naan.

We get to eat many delicious dishes in India but recently several Indian breads have been able to make it to Taste Atlas' '50 Best Breads' in the World list. However, Butter Garlic Naan has secured the 1st position on this list. Several other breads from different countries have made their place on this list.

The Indian bread topped the chart after being rated 4.7 by TasteAtlas. The official website of TasteAtlas described the bread as – “Butter garlic naan is a traditional flatbread and one of the most popular versions of naan. It’s made with flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and dahi. Once the dough has been baked in a hot tandoor oven, the golden naan is taken out and brushed with butter or ghee, then topped with minced garlic.”

“It’s recommended to serve butter garlic naan with a variety of Indian dishes such as curries, butter chicken, dal makhani, malai kofta, or shahi paneer.”

Everyone’s favourite Amritsari Kulcha bagged the second spot, while the South Indian bread Parotta grabbed the sixth spot. The other pieces of bread on the list are – Naan in the eighth spot, Paratha in the 18th spot, and Bhatura, in the 26th position. There’s also Aloo Naan, which snagged the 28th spot, and the good ol’ Indian Roti in the 35th position.

Let's know how to make butter garlic naan

Ingredients

4 tsp curd

2 cups sifted flour

4 pinches of salt

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp garlic paste

2 tsp melted butter

2 handfuls of chopped coriander leaves

4 tbsp butter

Method:

First of all, take a large bowl and mix flour, salt and baking powder in it. Then add melted butter, curd, garlic paste, coriander leaves and water in the bowl.

Knead the dough well to make a thick, elastic dough and leave it for about 30 minutes. Make small balls of dough and roll them. After rolling, brush some water on top.

To cook the naan, heat a pan on medium flame place the rolled naan on it and cook on both sides until light brown spots appear on them.

Then apply some butter on top and sprinkle some green coriander on the naan. Serve it hot with the vegetable of your choice.

