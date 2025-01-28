Breakfast for students: 5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas for busy college-goers

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA 5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas for college-goers

Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day and therefore skipping it is not the best thing to do. However, a lot of people tend to do that since they are busy and don't have the time to make breakfasts, one of them being college students. With assignments, exams and classes; they tend to miss out on their breakfast.

Since breakfast is important, busy college students can opt for easy and quick breakfast options. These are healthy and keep you full for longer. Here are some quick and healthy breakfast ideas for busy college-goers.

Overnight Oats

You can prepare them the night before, so you don’t have to worry about breakfast in the morning. Simply mix rolled oats with milk, add a sweetener and top with fruits or nuts. Let it sit in the fridge overnight and it’s ready to go when you wake up.

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Layering Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit, granola and seeds or nuts takes just a few minutes to prepare. You can even add a drizzle of honey for extra sweetness. Greek yoghurt has protein and probiotics while the fruit gives you vitamins and antioxidants.

Smoothie or Smoothie Bowl

A smoothie is a great option for busy college students. Blend together fruits, leafy greens, yoghurt or milk and a protein source like protein powder, chia seeds or nut butter. A smoothie bowl is similar but thicker and can be eaten with a spoon.

Avocado Toast with Egg

Toast a slice of whole-grain bread, mash half an avocado and top it with a fried or poached egg. You can sprinkle some salt, pepper and chili flakes for extra flavour. The healthy fats from the avocado and protein from the egg make this a balanced and filling breakfast.

Chia Pudding

Mix chia seeds with milk and let it sit overnight to form a thick pudding. In the morning, top it with fruits, nuts or granola for better flavour. Chia seeds have fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

