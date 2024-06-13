Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
Boost your morning with these 5 nutritious millet recipes for a healthy breakfast

Try these 5 delicious millet recipes that make for a nutritious and energising breakfast. From savoury to sweet, these dishes will elevate your mornings with wholesome goodness.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2024 9:02 IST
nutritious millet recipes
Image Source : SOCIAL 5 nutritious millet recipes for a healthy breakfast

In the quest for a wholesome and nutritious breakfast, millets have emerged as a versatile and health-conscious choice. These ancient grains, known for their nutritional richness and gluten-free nature, are gaining popularity for good reasons. Packed with essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, millets provide sustained energy and promote overall well-being. From millet porridge with fresh fruits to vegetable millet upma, here are five delightful millet recipes that will not only kickstart your day but also support your journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

1. Millet Porridge with Fresh Fruits

Ingredients:

1/2 cup millet (any variety such as foxtail, pearl, or barnyard)

1 1/2 cups water or milk
Fresh fruits (bananas, berries, apples) for topping
Honey or maple syrup (optional)

Instructions:

Rinse the millet thoroughly and cook it with water or milk until soft and creamy.
Serve hot, topped with your favorite fresh fruits and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for sweetness.

2. Millet Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup millet flour
1/2 cup yogurt
1/2 cup milk
1 egg
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional)

Instructions:

  • Mix all ingredients together to form a smooth batter.
  • Heat a non-stick pan and pour small amounts of batter to make pancakes.
  • Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
  • Serve warm with fresh fruits or yogurt.

3. Vegetable Millet Upma

Ingredients:

1 cup millet (any variety)
1 onion, finely chopped
1 carrot, diced
1/2 cup green peas
1/2 tsp mustard seeds
Curry leaves and coriander leaves for garnish
Salt and spices to taste

Instructions:

  • Dry roast the millet until fragrant, then rinse and cook with water until soft.
  • In a separate pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add onions and sauté until golden brown.
  • Add diced vegetables and cook until tender. Season with salt and spices.
  • Mix cooked millet with vegetables, garnish with curry leaves and coriander, and serve hot.

4. Millet Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup millet flakes
1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
1/4 cup almond butter or peanut butter
1/4 cup chopped nuts and dried fruits

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking dish with parchment paper.
  • Mix oats, millet flakes, honey or maple syrup, and nut butter until well combined.
  • Stir in chopped nuts and dried fruits.
  • Press mixture firmly into the baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Let cool completely before cutting into bars.

5. Millet Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked millet
1 frozen banana
1/2 cup mixed berries
1/2 cup spinach or kale
1/2 cup almond milk or yogurt

Instructions:

  • Blend cooked millet, frozen banana, berries, spinach or kale, and almond milk or yogurt until smooth.
  • Pour into a bowl and top with granola, fresh fruits, and seeds for added texture and nutrition.
  • Enjoy this refreshing and nutrient-packed smoothie bowl for a vibrant start to your day.

Incorporating these nutritious millet recipes into your breakfast routine not only diversifies your diet but also boosts your intake of essential nutrients. Whether you prefer a comforting porridge, fluffy pancakes, savory upma, wholesome granola bars, or a refreshing smoothie bowl, millets offer endless possibilities to fuel your mornings with health and vitality. Try these recipes and experience the goodness of millets firsthand!

