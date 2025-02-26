Beetroot Jam Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make this delicious jam for your children at home This jam made from beetroot will be free of artificial sugar and will be full of nutrients present in the vegetable. So let's know how to make delicious beetroot jam for your children at home.

Make sugar-free delicious jam from beetroot for children. Children's love for jam is not hidden from anyone. Be it roti or bread, they love to eat it with jam. But the fruit jam available in the market contains a lot of sugar, which can be harmful for your children. But don't worry! You can easily prepare a healthy and tasty jam at home which will be a better option for your children. This jam made from beetroot will be free of artificial sugar and will be full of nutrients present in beetroot. So let's make tasty beetroot jam for your children at home.

Ingredients:

5 medium-sized beetroot

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup jaggery

One teaspoon of lemon juice

Method

Preparation of beetroot: First of all, wash the beetroot thoroughly with lukewarm water and then peel it. You can also use a peeler for peeling. After this, cut the beetroot into medium size pieces.

Boiling beetroot: Put water in a large vessel and put it on the flame. When the water starts heating up, add the chopped beetroot pieces to it. After cooking on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes, turn off the flame and take out the beetroot from the water.

Grinding beetroot: Now let the boiled beetroot cool down. When it cools down completely, put it in the mixer. Along with this, put raisins in the mixer and grind them together.

Cook: Put a pan on the flame and add the paste of ground beetroot and raisins in it. After this, add jaggery to it and let it cook on low flame. After 5 to 10 minutes, when it is cooked, add lemon juice to it and turn off the flame.

Store: After this turn off the flame and let the jam cool down. When the jam cools down completely, store it in a box and feed it regularly to your child and also taste it a lot.

