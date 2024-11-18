Be careful of adulteration in THESE food items, know how to identify duplicate products

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Be careful of adulteration in THESE food items

Preparations for the festival of Diwali are going on across the country. Festivals bring a lot of happiness with them. People enjoy delicious dishes and sweets at festivals. Many types of sweet dishes are made at home from milk, mawa, and paneer. But if we tell you that these tasty things are like poison for you, will you believe it?

Actually, due to the increase in the demand for sweets and dry fruits during festivals, many things start getting adulterated. At this time, a large amount of fake khoya, paneer, turmeric, oil, milk, and spices are being sold in the market which is very harmful to health. In such a situation, you must be careful of adulterated things. Let us tell you how to identify fake things easily at home.

How to identify fake items?

Identifying fake milk: Put milk in a vessel. If the milk is pure, it stops flowing or flows slowly and leaves a white mark behind. On the other hand, milk mixed with water will flow immediately without leaving any mark. Mix 5 to 10 ml of milk sample with equal amount of water and shake it well. If detergent is mixed in the milk, it forms a thick foam. On the other hand, due to shaking, pure milk will form a very thin foam layer. Identifying fake mustard oil: To identify fake mustard oil, add a little lemon or nail paint remover to the mustard oil and then stir the oil. If the mustard oil leaves color or solidifies like ghee, then understand that it is adulterated. Identifying fake paneer: To identify fake khoya and paneer, rub them in your palm. If there is no oily or sticky feeling in your hands after rubbing, then understand that this is fake khoya and paneer and both of them have been adulterated. Identifying fake ghee: To identify whether the ghee is real or fake, mix hydrochloric acid or iodine in a spoonful of ghee. If the color of the ghee is changing, it means that this ghee is fake. Identifying fake turmeric: To identify turmeric, mix five drops of water and five drops of hydrochloric acid in it. If the turmeric is fake, then the pink or purple colour will start coming out of it. Sugar: To identify whether the sugar is real or fake, heat 2 teaspoons of sugar in a cup of water. If it is adulterated, chalk powder will appear at the bottom due to the heating of the water.

