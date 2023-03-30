Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Barley water: Why should you drink it?

Barley water is a highly nutritious beverage that has gained popularity as a healthy substitute for refined grains like white rice and maida. It offers a unique flavor profile that is sure to delight your taste buds while providing numerous health benefits. Whether you choose to use hulled barley or pearl barley, there are a variety of dishes you can make with this versatile ingredient. If you're unsure about where to begin, starting with barley water is an excellent option to reap the benefits of this superfood. Additionally, barley water is a refreshing alternative to other herbal or fruit-infused waters.

Is It Ok To Drink Barley Water Daily?

Excessive consumption of anything can have negative consequences on your health. While barley water can be beneficial for your body, it's recommended to limit its intake to once or twice a week.

Health benefits of barley water

1. Barley For Digestion

Barley is beneficial for digestion due to its high fiber content and other essential nutrients. Traditionally, barley water has been used as a home remedy for treating gastroenteritis, heat exhaustion, and other stomach-related problems.

2. Barley For Weight Loss

Barley can help with weight loss because it contains soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which helps with digestion and can make you feel full faster. When you soak barley in water and strain it, it reduces the amount of calories it contains. That's why drinking barley water can be a helpful addition to a weight-loss diet.

3. Barley for Diabetes

Barley water can help regulate blood sugar levels due to its low glycemic index properties, which make it a suitable option for individuals with diabetes.

4. Barley For Detox

Barley water is an excellent beverage for detoxifying the body. Barley water helps to cleanse the gut and eliminate toxins from the intestines, which promotes overall health. In addition to its detoxifying benefits, drinking barley water can also improve the health of your skin and hair.

5. Relieves Urinary Tract Infections:

Barley water has diuretic properties that can help to cleanse the urinary tract and alleviate urinary tract infections (UTIs). Drinking barley water can be helpful in managing UTIs until they are resolved.

To prepare barley water, boil two glasses of water with one tablespoon of barley and add salt to taste. Let it boil for approximately 30 minutes before straining and drinking. For added flavor, you can mix it with lemon water, honey, or spices such as cardamom and fennel.

