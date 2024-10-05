Are you prone to allergies? Here's why you must avoid eating papaya, know other disadvantages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know who should avoid eating papaya.

Papaya is beneficial for health, but it is not necessary that it will be beneficial for everyone, it can also harm some people. However, papaya contains many minerals that help in keeping the body healthy. Papaya full of fibre keeps the stomach full for a long time. Its consumption also helps in controlling and reducing weight. Papaya is very beneficial for diabetes, heart and cancer patients. But there are many diseases in which consuming papaya is prohibited. Eating papaya can cause problems for these people.

These people should not consume papaya even by mistake

Suffering from kidney stones - If you have kidney stones then you should not eat papaya. Papaya contains a lot of vitamin C, which is a rich antioxidant. Eating too much papaya can further increase the problem of kidney stones. Eating papaya can cause a condition of calcium oxalate, which can make the kidney stone bigger.

People with hypoglycemia- Papaya is beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. It helps in reducing the blood sugar level. But people whose blood sugar level is already low should not eat papaya. That is, people who are suffering from hypoglycemia should avoid eating papaya. This can cause a fast heartbeat or tremors in the body.

The heartbeat may increase or decrease- Papaya is considered good for the heart, but if you have an irregular heartbeat then you should not eat papaya. Research has shown that papaya contains cyanogenic glycoside, which is a type of amino acid. This produces hydrogen cyanide in the digestive system. If you are suffering from irregular heartbeat then eating papaya can be dangerous for you.

During pregnancy- Pregnant women are advised not to eat papaya. This is because papaya contains latex, which can trigger uterine contractions. Due to this, the baby can be born prematurely. Papaya contains papain, which the body can mistake for prostaglandin which can artificially induce labour pains. Eating papaya can also weaken the membrane supporting the fetus.

People with allergies- Papaya should not be eaten by those who are suffering from any kind of allergy. Papaya contains an enzyme called chitinase. This enzyme can cross-react to latex. This can cause you to sneeze, have trouble breathing, cough or have eye problems.

