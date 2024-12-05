Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
  5. Aloo Pitha Recipe: Follow THESE easy steps to make this traditional potato dish this winter at home

Aloo Pitha Recipe: Follow THESE easy steps to make this traditional potato dish this winter at home

If you want to make some tasty snacks in winter, but without frying, then make Aloo Pitha, a traditional dish of Bihar and Jharkhand. Believe me, once you make and eat it, you will be ready to make it every time. The method of cooking is easy and the taste is amazing.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 17:04 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 18:00 IST
Know how to make aloo pitha at home
Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make aloo pitha at home with a few easy steps.

It is quite common to make Aloo Pitha in the homes of Bihar and Jharkhand during the winter season. It is a traditional winter food. This dish, prepared with rice flour and spicy potato stuffing, is a great combination of simplicity and taste. It is made by steaming it like momos, which makes it taste even more amazing. It is very easy to make and it is also much healthier than many snacks in terms of health. You can eat it hot with chutney as per your taste and with spicy gravy, Aloo Pitha wins the hearts of the eaters every time. Let's know the easy way to make it.

Ingredients:

  • Rice flour 3 cups
  • Boiled and mashed potatoes - 2 cups
  • Mustard oil - 3 tsp Cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp Mustard seeds -
  • Half tsp Dried red chilli - 
  • 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste - 
  • 1 tsp Green chilli
  • Onion according to taste
  • Half cup peas
  • Salt according to taste
  • Half tsp Turmeric powder 
  • Half tsp Red chilli powder 
  • One tsp Lemon juice 
  • Two tsp Mango powder 
  • one tsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Method to make the stuffing: First of all heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and dry red chillies to it. Now add ginger-garlic and green chillies and fry it. Now add onion and peas and cook it till the peas become soft. Now add salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder and finally mash the boiled potatoes and mix. Now add lemon juice and coriander to it and let it cool.

Make pitha in this way-  First of all, take rice flour in a vessel. Now boil water, turn off the gas and keep adding flour, mix it and cover it for a few minutes. Now knead the dough well with the help of your hands. If needed, add lukewarm water and keep it covered for 30 minutes.

