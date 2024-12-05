Aloo Pitha Recipe: Follow THESE easy steps to make this traditional potato dish this winter at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make aloo pitha at home with a few easy steps.

It is quite common to make Aloo Pitha in the homes of Bihar and Jharkhand during the winter season. It is a traditional winter food. This dish, prepared with rice flour and spicy potato stuffing, is a great combination of simplicity and taste. It is made by steaming it like momos, which makes it taste even more amazing. It is very easy to make and it is also much healthier than many snacks in terms of health. You can eat it hot with chutney as per your taste and with spicy gravy, Aloo Pitha wins the hearts of the eaters every time. Let's know the easy way to make it.

Ingredients:

Rice flour 3 cups

Boiled and mashed potatoes - 2 cups

Mustard oil - 3 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Mustard seeds -

Half tsp Dried red chilli -

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste -

1 tsp Green chilli

Onion according to taste

Half cup peas

Salt according to taste

Half tsp Turmeric powder

Half tsp Red chilli powder

One tsp Lemon juice

Two tsp Mango powder

one tsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Method to make the stuffing: First of all heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and dry red chillies to it. Now add ginger-garlic and green chillies and fry it. Now add onion and peas and cook it till the peas become soft. Now add salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder and finally mash the boiled potatoes and mix. Now add lemon juice and coriander to it and let it cool.

Make pitha in this way- First of all, take rice flour in a vessel. Now boil water, turn off the gas and keep adding flour, mix it and cover it for a few minutes. Now knead the dough well with the help of your hands. If needed, add lukewarm water and keep it covered for 30 minutes.

ALSO READ: Have you ever eaten delicious pink raita? Know the recipe for this healthy curd dish