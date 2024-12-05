Have you ever eaten delicious pink raita? Know the recipe for this healthy curd dish

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the recipe for pink raita.

Be it winter or summer, raita with food increases the taste manifold. In winter, you can make and eat raita with different flavours like bathua raita. Eat raita with green coriander and onion and you can also make and eat pink raita. Pink raita prepared from beetroot is more tasty and healthy than it looks attractive. Today we are telling you the recipe for making pink beetroot raita. Let's know how to make beetroot raita.

Recipe for making pink beetroot raita

First step- To make beetroot raita, you need 1 beetroot. Take 1 bowl of curd. To add in the raita, add black salt, roasted cumin, chaat masala, mint leaves and white salt as per taste.

Second step- To make raita, first wash and peel the beetroot and grate it. If you want, you can grind the beetroot and add it to the raita. Now blend the curd well and make the raita as thin as you want.

Third step- Now add grated beetroot to the raita. If you have grated beetroot then add its paste. As soon as you add beetroot, the raita will turn pink. Beat the curd well. Now add black salt, plain salt and roasted cumin seeds to it and mix chaat masala.

Fourth step- If you want, you can also add a tempering of asafoetida, cumin seeds and a little ground red chilli to this raita. Use mint leaves or green coriander to garnish the raita. Delicious pink beetroot raita is ready. You can eat it with roti or serve it with rice.

Fifth step- This winter, make and eat pink beetroot raita. Children will like this raita a lot because of its colour. This is a healthy option to feed curd and beetroot to children. You can also make and serve beetroot raita to guests who come to your house.

