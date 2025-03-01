Almonds to tofu; expert shares best vegetarian foods to boost your protein intake It is a popular belief that the best sources of protein come from an animal-based diet, however, that is not true. Your body can obtain all the essential amino acids it needs from a diverse plant-based diet. Here are some vegetarian foods that are good sources of protein.

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in building muscle, aiding digestion and forming antibodies. It is a popular belief that the best sources of protein come from an animal-based diet, however, that is not true. Plant-based diets are packed with phytochemicals that offer numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), supporting weight management and more.

The consumption of essential amino acids is a common concern with vegetarian diets. However, your body can obtain all the essential amino acids it needs from a diverse plant-based diet.

Read on as Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and nutritionist suggests four vegetarian foods that are good sources of protein.

Almonds

Almonds are a versatile and nutrient-dense superfood, known for their rich protein content. With 6 grams of protein per 30 grams, almonds make for a filling snack that supports satiety and keeps you energized throughout the day. They also aid in muscle recovery when consumed post-workout, a benefit supported by recent research. Packed with 15 essential nutrients, almonds offer numerous health benefits, including supporting weight management, balancing blood sugar levels, and reducing inflammation—making them an excellent choice for diabetes management.

Tofu

Tofu is made from soy products and is naturally high in protein. A serving of tofu typically provides a significant amount of protein, ranging from 10 to 20 grams depending on the portion size. Tofu contains all essential amino acids, making it an excellent source of protein. Also, tofu is rich in carbohydrates and healthy fats. It can be incorporated into a variety of meals in your daily diet.

Beans

Beans are a nutrient-dense food full of bioactive compounds. According to research, a half-cup serving of cooked beans can provide up to 25 grams of protein or roughly 20% of the daily allowance for adults.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein. In fact, their protein quality is considered superior compared to other pulses. Chickpeas offer several potential health benefits, such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and digestive issues when paired with other pulses and grains.

