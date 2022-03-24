Want long & lustrous hair? Add these 5 superfoods to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 superfoods for hair growth to swear by

It's very important to have mindful eating habits as whatever you consume reflects on your body. Your food habits not only impact your energy levels and skin but also your hair. Who doesn't want healthy, shiny, long and lustrous hair? Thankfully we have some trusted and powerful superfoods that are sure to infuse vitality into your hair. These superfoods have the ability to improve hair growth, texture, reduce hair thinning and repair damaged hair. Take a look at the top 5 superfoods you must include in your diet and experience miraculous changes in your hair health:

Amla

Amla one of the most common and easily available superfoods in India is undoubtedly is strong got to ingredient which is can do wonders for your hair growth. It has been used for ages by Indians in various forms including oil, dried powder, amla in diet etc. Amla helps in reducing hair fall by enhancing blood circulation in the scalp. It also strengthens hair fibre and follicles.

Image Source : FREEPIK Superfoods for hair

Curry leaves

Curry leaves which are an important ingredient of the Indian kitchen are a reservoir of antioxidants that help in moisturizing the scalp, and also remove dead hair follicles. This in turn reduces hair thinning and accelerate hair growth.

Image Source : FREEPIK 5 superfoods for hair growth

Flax seeds

Flax seeds contain essential omega 3 fatty acids and are a great source of essential minerals as well which are beneficial for your hair. Omega 3 removes inflammation from the scalp and promotes hair growth. If you wish for frizz-free hair then flax seeds are one ingredient to swear by.

Image Source : FREEPIK 5 superfoods for hair growth

Avocado

One of the most nutrient-rich fruit is avocado. It is a powerhouse of B-complex vitamin, biotin which helps in giving a smooth texture to your hair. It also has potassium and magnesium which prevents your dealing with the problem of split ends as it prevents breakage of your hair and makes them shiny.

Image Source : FREEPIK 5 superfoods for hair growth

Eggs

It's no more a secret that eggs are your hair's best friend. They are a rich source of Vitamins A and E, biotin, and folate which helps make your hair stronger by making them thick. They also help in replenishing your damaged hair and making them look sleek.