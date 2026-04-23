5-minute mango fixes to satisfy your summer cravings

New Delhi:

Summer cravings hit differently. One minute you’re fine, the next you’re looking for something cold, sweet, and instantly satisfying. The usual fix? Sugary desserts or packaged snacks. But there’s a better option already in season.

“Mangoes are naturally sweet, hydrating, and nutrient-dense, making them a smart way to satisfy cravings without relying on processed sugar,” says Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. The best part is, you don’t need time or effort. Just a few minutes can transform a mango into something that actually supports your energy levels.

When cravings hit, keep it simple

Cravings in summer are often linked to low energy, dehydration, or just the heat wearing you down. Instead of restricting yourself, the smarter approach is to swap, not skip. “The key to managing cravings is not restriction, but choosing options that nourish while still feeling indulgent,” Dr Batra explains.

Quick mango ideas that actually satisfy

You don’t need recipes, just combinations. A bowl of chilled curd with mango pieces can feel like a dessert, but it also gives you protein and probiotics. If you want something more filling, a quick smoothie with mango, milk, and a few soaked chia seeds works well. It’s cooling, slightly creamy, and keeps you full longer.

For those who prefer bold flavours, a simple mango chaat with black salt, chilli, and lime can instantly curb the urge to snack mindlessly.

When it’s too hot to even think

Some days, even effort feels like too much. That’s where frozen mango cubes come in. Keep them ready in the freezer, and you’ve got an instant, sorbet-like snack without added sugar. Or keep it even simpler. Mango with coconut, or mango on toast with peanut butter, gives you a mix of natural sugar, fats, and carbs that actually sustain energy.

The smarter way to enjoy mango

Even something indulgent like a mango milkshake can be made lighter. “Blending mango with chilled milk and a few nuts can give you creaminess without needing added sugar or ice cream,” says Dr Batra. It’s about making small adjustments that don’t feel like a compromise.

Cravings are not the problem. What you reach for is. And in summer, when your body is already dealing with heat and fatigue, choosing something hydrating and naturally sweet can make a real difference. Because sometimes, the easiest fix is also the smartest one.

Also read: Street food in summer: What’s safe and what you should avoid