Undoubtedly the best bakery in Noida, but here's the twist

Theos - Undoubtedly the best bakery in Noida

When it comes to cakes, Theos seems to be the most obvious choice for cake lovers! The place instantly reminds us of drool-worthy gourmet and exotic cakes. A visit is never enough to satiate one's appetite for good food in the real meaning of the term.

Theos offers a wide range of food items of international standards. Since the variety is huge and rich, the prices are a little steep but who minds to pay for quality? Their bakes and chocolates have won loyal customers and their popularity in the highly competitive world of Patisserie and Bakery has been high. All this is because they managed to maintain the high standards. Everything right from ambience, presentation, service to taste and variety is top notch. We tried overloaded nachos, chicken satay, chicken corn salad with orange lime mojito. Every item on the table was superior in taste and made with good quality ingredients.

A well-lit and tastefully decorated eatery, they have a huge showcase filled with choicest sweet and savory bakes and chocolates. A range of premium cakes, pastries, desserts, Macarons, tarts, pies and chocolates is tempting.

Savour their just-launched Ruby chocolate range, it is a chocolate which has a natural fruity berry sourness and a beautiful ruby pink natural color. Theos has exclusively collaborated with Coveteur Chocolate Masters Callabute and has launched a Premium Ruby Chocolate range on the occasion of 12 years of serving 'Indulgence'. The taste is sweet yet sour, with little-to-none of the cocoa flavour traditionally associated with other varieties of chocolate. A must-try.

Theos food review

Their Cafe Menu is an exhaustive list of exotic dishes that have an international appeal. Elaborating on a few:

Theos Salad

Chicken avocado salad: A healthy yet tasty salad mix of huge chunks of avocado on a bed of tossed, mix vegetables like bell peppers, zuchini, nachos, corn, chunky chicken with feta cheese and herbs.

Theos Nachos

Overloaded nachos: It is literally overloaded with cheese, crispy nachos and salsa with it, it is a must try.

Churros: These are sinful melt-in-mouth delicacy that are lightly tossed in Cinnamon and sugar, they are served with with fresh whipped cream shot, and 3 sauce, Caramel, Chocolate and Hazlenut. You can never have enough of them.

Theos cakes and pasteries

Ruby pastry: Newly-launched, they taste terrific. In a natural Ruby pink color ganache on the outside and a soft dark-chocolate sponge inside, it is rich and smooth with a light feel to it.

Banana Toffee Pie: Banoffee pie, as we call it lovingly, is an exotic blend of crunchy pie base with a layer of caramelised banana, topped with heavenly cream.

Shakes and more

Jamaican chocolate frappe: A rich blend of yummy chocolate frappe.

Undoubtedly the best bakery in Noida, but here's the twist

Fresh Orange Mojito: No soda, no sugar drink that instantly refreshes. A must try