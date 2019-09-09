Straight From Thaali Of Nawabs: This Food Fest Will Make You want to Settle In Hyderabad Forever!

Food has, since time immemorial, been a very important part of culture all over the world. In India, it goes a step further, and way beyond than culture. It has been the boundary that distinguishes a Bengali from a Punjabi, but also has the capacity to let people bond over the dinner table. It has also been a 'claim to fame' for many cities. (Think, Amritsar and Kulcha, Kolkata and Mishti Doi)

Daubale Ka Meetha

From one such city, we have a surprise that you all will love! All you Kebab and biryani lovers out there, get ready to indulge in some major gluttony as the much-awaited Hyderabadi food festival, Zaika-e-Nizami, is right here. Happening at the Fortune Inn Grazia at the Earthen Oven, from 6th to 15th September, this food festival is going to answer all your foodies' prayers.

Palak Angeer Ke Kofte

We tell you the best part about this festival - it has something in store for everyone. Not only does the festival feature great non-vegetarian dishes like Murgh-badami korma to Kachhe gosht ki biryani, it does not disappoint the vegetarian crowd either by providing great options like Shahi soya tikki and Subz Shikampuri Kebab, to name a few. And for all you peeps with a sweet tooth, Khubani ka meetha and Sheer Khurma are good enough to take you into food heaven.

Kache Ghosht Ki biryani

Kachche Gosht ki biryani is a big pull for all the biryani lovers. Perfect aroma and juicy pieces that melt in your mouth are heavenly.

Hyderabadi Masale

ITC's endeavour to conserve water and save environment shows in their half-glass policy. They have started serving half a glass of water to guests unless asked otherwise. Kudos to the group!

Image Source : INDIA TV Chef Lal Babu Sharma with other staff at Fortune Inn Grazia

Patthak ke kebab is to die for - chef Lal Babu Sharma has the real patthar ke phool from mountain region to show along with another exotic ingredient - Paan ki gaanth. This one is not to be missed at this food festival.

Safed Dal

Straight from the land of the nizams, this food festival is sure to take you for a ride of a lifetime. So give in to your guilty pleasures and go visit them now!

