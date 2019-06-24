Looking for fine dining experience? The Creative Kitchen at Radisson Noida is the perfect place

Are you looking out for a place that serves luxurious dining, then The Creative Kitchen located in Radisson Noida in Sector 55 might be the best option for you. The restaurant nestled at the most peaceful location of the city has a multi-cuisine menu that serves amazing North Indian, Italian, Oriental and Continental delicacies.

As soon as you’ll step in, you’ll love the vibe of the place as it has an ambience which happens to be a mood setter for a romantic dinner. You’ll find an interactive live kitchen, where you are allowed to watch the chefs prepare various local and international dishes. The highlight of the place apart from the classy décor is the sitting by the water body where you can enjoy your delicious food in the natural breeze.

The Creative Kitchen is popular for hosting a lot of food fests for its patrons that has loaded with a lot of new experimenting options. The recent one they hosted included the introduction of different cuisines from around the various states of the country. It was named as ‘Along The Ganges’ and had various surprising dishes from Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Bengal etc.

However, the dishes we tried at TCK were not from the fest but definitely, they were worth trying. Here are our best picks from the restaurant:

1. TCK Special Chicken Pizza

TCK Special Chicken Pizza

The Special Chicken Pizza served to us was truly delectable as it had the right amount of thin crust and a good portion of perfectly cooked pieces of chicken along with other veggies.

2. Bruschetta

Bruschetta

The second food item on our list is the Bruschetta which happens to be one best thing they serve.

3. Slow Roasted Corn-Fed Chicken

Slow Roasted Corn-Fed Chicken

You won’t be disappointed after ordering this dish which is what people order here and they know how to make it good. With a perfectly roasted piece of meat, the inside of the dish had the filling of corn.

4. Mocktails and Cocktails

Mocktail

Not just the food, but the beautiful cocktails and mocktails served to us from the bar also caught our attention.

5. Tinka Kulfi

Tinka Kulfi

Since we were fond of sweets, we were served with oh-so-sweet dessert Tinka Kulfi. It had a rich texture and was filled with dry-fruits and was worth the price.

Watch out this space for more cafes and hangout zones in Noida.