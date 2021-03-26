Image Source : INSTGARM/ELSASCUCINA, REDBELLYCITRUS Holi 2021: Celebrate festival of colors by switching to a colourful food platter

On the occasion of Holi Chef David Edward Raj Director of Culinary Innovation, Elior India shares with us how to make your food platter colourful and healthy this Holi. Chef says “Lots of people believe and agree that even before tasting the food, it has to be appealing to your eyes, as food that looks good normally tastes good too.

Food that has colour can spark our appetite! But also, of late the lockdown and sedentary lifestyle have intensified our connection with nature. People have started respecting the nutritional values and benefits of fruits and vegetables and the reason is simple Healthy Lifestyle! The value of Vitamins and antioxidants has been rising which is important to boost immunity and resistance power since India has various types of vegetables and fruits available in abundance. That is how people are more inclined towards including colourful vegetables and fruits in their meal as every colour produce has phenomenal nutritional benefits as much as they have exquisiteness.

Flavonoids, a diverse group of phytonutrients (plant chemicals) found in probably all fruits and vegetables also play an important role. Along with carotenoids, they are responsible for the vivid colours in fruits and vegetables. Flavonoids are the largest group of phytonutrients. They are found in lemons, oranges, plums, peaches, apricots, apples, green leafy vegetables, yellow capsicum, onions and broccoli.

Mostly available round the year can be distinguished in various colour patterns.

Red and Purple

Vegetables – Tomatoes, Red Radish, Red Cabbage, Beetroot Etc.

Fruits – Watermelon, Red apple, Pomegranate, Strawberry etc.

Red fruits like tomatoes and watermelon contain lycopene, which is important for fighting prostate cancer and heart diseases.

Orange and Yellow

Vegetables – yellow Capsicum, Zucchini, Carrot, Pumpkin, Corn etc.

Fruits –Papaya, pineapple, Oranges etc.

Yellow fruits like mangoes and green leafy vegetables and carrots are rich in beta carotene which is converted to vitamin A in the body and also helps to fight cancer.

Green

Vegetables – All Leafy Greens, broccoli, beans, cucumber, drumsticks, moringa leaves etc.

Fruits – green apple, Lime, Avocado, etc.

Many of the greens are packed with iron. Drumstick called Moringa oleifera is loaded with essential nutrients. The leaves are the most nutrient-dense part of the plant and one of the finest sources of calcium, iron, zinc, selenium and magnesium. Fresh pods and seeds are the best for oleic acid — a healthy fatty acid that keeps the heart health in check. Moringa leaves are loaded with a great amount of protein and are one of the best sources.

White

Vegetable- onion, Mushrooms, Radish, Potato etc.

Fruits – Melon, Pear, Banana etc.



People are more aware of most of the facts mentioned about natural colour in food and their benefits, however, they are also educated nowadays through social media, Govt Initiatives like Ayush ministry that educates about artificial colouring in the food is attractive but harmful as well. So we have accepted the traditional way of including more natural colours to our platter and eating habits and we are enjoying it”. Nutritionists recommend regular moderate exercise and many servings of soups and salads for those who need to shed a few pounds. Substituting fruits and vegetables for a calorie-dense evening snack helps in weight loss.

- By Chef David Edward Raj, Director of Culinary Innovation, Elior India

