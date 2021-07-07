Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVESH BHATIA From silky to sinful: Recipes for World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day marks the celebration of the world's comfort food i.e chocolates. People on this day celebrate by gifting their loved ones this perfect mood enhancer. It's the right time to indulge yourself in some tasty treats and bring out the chef in you. From delectable chocolate desserts to some healthy dark chocolate recipes, there's a variety of options to choose from. We have listed out some super easy-to-make desserts with chocolates that will help spread sweetness all over.

Chocolate Mango Pudding: The mango season is here and, you should definitely try this amazing pudding. The ingredients include Milk chocolate deck, chopped mango ( 1 piece) and some cream (100 grams)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAPPYFOODIE_KITCHENDIARIES From silky to sinful: Recipes for World Chocolate Day

Method:

Take 1 ripened mango and make some pulp.

Take about 250 g Fabelle white milk chocolate.

Bring about 100 g cream to boil

Add boiled cream and mango pulp on chopped chocolate

Wait for 5 minutes. Then mix and blend well

Dispense into shot glasses. Decorate with mango pieces

Keep in the fridge for 1-3 hours

Fabelle chocolate cake: This recipe is very easy to follow and even by a beginner. The ingredients needed are Fabelle Soft Center Almond Mousse Bar (broken into pieces) - 100 gms, Sunflower oil - 100 ml, Fine white sugar - 175 grams, Flour - 140 grams, Cocoa powder - 2 tablespoons Baking Powder - 3 tablespoons, Eggs - 2 (large), Vanilla Essence - 1 Tablespoon.

Method:

Grease the cake pan with some oil.

In a bowl, mix sugar, flour, cocoa, fable soft center almond mousse bar pieces and baking powder. In a jug, mix oil, eggs, vanilla essence and 100 ml of warm water.

Now mix the dry ingredients into the liquid ingredients and whisk until every lump in it is gone. Now put the mixture in the cake pan and if bubbles form, break them slowly. Now cover the pan with a thin film.

Keep in the microwave at 800 watts for 7 minutes. Take out the knife and put it inside. If the knife comes out clean then the cake is ready and if the knife contains the substance of the cake, then cook another 5 minutes. Now remove the cling film and keep it in the fridge to cool. The fork is cooked by pressing in the middle: if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Now remove the film and place it on a cooling rack.

For the ganache, melt the chocolate and cream at 600 watts for about 2 minutes. Now mix it well. Once the cake has cooled, spread the ganache over it.

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies: For those of you looking for a healthier option, this is one of the best desserts that you can try. All you need is some roughly chopped Choco Deck Milk Chocolate Bar: ¼ cup, Peanut Butter (smooth) 1 cup, Quick-Cooking Oats 1 ½ cups, Honey or Maple Syrup ½ cup, Egg 1 (large), Coconut Sugar (optional) 2-3 tbsp.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVESHBHATIA From silky to sinful: Recipes for World Chocolate Day

Method:

Preheat oven to 170 degrees C

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well-combined.

Roll dough into 1 ½ - 2 inch balls and then place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet

Place criss-cross fork marks on top of the cookies and sprinkle with sugar (optional)

Bake in preheated oven for 9-11 minutes.

Make these desserts on world chocolate day and enjoy with your family