Include these five foods in your diet to fight back Delhi pollution

Include these 5 foods in your diet to fight back Delhi pollution

With extensive crop burning happening in the north right now, Delhi NCR has become a gas chamber. It is really important to protect yourself from pollution to avoid any major health concerns. According to health experts, consuming foods rich in Vitamin C and E help in reducing the effect of pollutants on the body. Following is the list of healthy foods that will help you survive the severe smog weather in Delhi:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli

Broccoli is known to clean out the polluted particles from the body. A lot of studies conducted on the vegetable conclude that it has a lot of good particles that are capable of cleaning out the effects of pollution from the body.

2. Tomato

Tomatoes

A very easily available vegetable in Indian markets, tomato is loaded with an antioxidant called lycopene. It can save you from breathing related issues to a large extent. You can consume tomato in salads, sabzis as well as curries.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits

It has been proven in a lot of studies that vitamin C is very effective in cleaning out bad particles from the body. Fruits like oranges, guava, kiwis, grapefruit, lemon etc are good sources of vitamin C. It will help revive the immune system of your body and keep your lungs healthy.

4. Olive oil

Olive oil

Olive oil contains a nutrient called alpha-tocopherol, which is a type of Vitamin E really beneficial in keeping our lungs healthy and functioning well. You could include it in your salads, and use it for preparing your everyday meals.

5. Green tea

Green tea

A fail-proof option for the detoxification of the body, green tea is a must-have thing to include in your everyday routine in this extreme pollution. It is known as one of the earth's most healthy foods for a reason. A very heavy amount of antioxidants are found in green tea, really important for detoxifying the bad elements in the body.

