Dharmendra set to launch 'Farm to Fork' restaurant 'He-Man' on Valentine's Day

Dharmendra loves to spend his time at his farm and takes an active part in cultivation whenever he gets time from his films. That's not all, the veteran actor is also in the business of food and is a proud owner of a restaurant chain named Garam Dharam. Taking another step forward, Dharmendra is all set to launch another restaurant in Karnal. Dharmendra's new restaurant He-Man will focus on using farm-fresh raw material to provide 'guilt-free' indulgence for its customers.

Sharing the news with his fans, Dharmendra tweeted, "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba” now l’m announcing the first-ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “ He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me . Love you all...Your Dharam.”

He-Man will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14. So, if you are around Karnal and looking for a place to go with your partner to enjoy some fresh food on your date, you could surely try out 'He-Man'. The restaurant will be inaugurated at Karnal Highway near his already successful restaurant Garam Dharam.