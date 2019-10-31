Chhath 2019: Make Thekua at home using this easy-peasy recipe

As the festival of Chhath begins today, preparations must be in full swing all over Bihar, Jharkhand, U.P., and other areas celebrating. On Chhath, puja is dedicated to the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi (Chhati Devi) for blessing the earth with bounties. This year, Chhath is beginning from the 30th of October and will continue till the 3rd of November. A special delicacy known as Thekua is prepared to offer as prasad during the festival. It is sweet, crunchy and loved by all - a great reason for you to prepare it right now. Below is an easy-peasy recipe that you should definitely give a try!

Ingredients required:

2 cups wheat flour

3/4 cup jaggery

1/2 cup grated coconut

2 spoon ghee

1/4 spoon cardamom powder

Oil for frying, as required

Recipe:

In a pan, soak the jaggery in water to soften it so that it can be kneaded into the dough. In another pan, mix wheat flour, grated coconut, ghee, and cardamom powder. Now drain the jaggery water through a sieve and into the dry mixture to remove any impurities or lumps. Knead the dough using the jaggery water and dry ingredients.

Now, roll the dough into small balls and put them into the design mould to get the design of your liking. You can even use the back of a sieve, grater and even a fork to create different patterns and designs.

Heat the oil in a pan for frying. When fully heated, sim the gas and put the thekua in the pan. Fry them till they turn slightly golden brown and serve them when they lower down to the room temperature. They can be stored for up to 1 month.

Happy Chhath 2019 peeps!

