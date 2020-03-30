Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 basic Indian curries that can be prepared in less than 20 minutes during the lockdown

Social distancing and to self-quarantine is the need of the hour amid coronavirus crisis. Our 21-day lockdown to try and limit the spread of Covid-19 has officially kicked in, with loads of anxiety about what the future will hold. You can through the lockdown, though, with 21 easy recipes that will not deplete all your kitchen staples. The next 21 days will most likely involve lots of cooking, baking, cleaning and perhaps even picking up a new skill – whatever it takes to avoid driving each other crazy. With restaurants and fast food joints closing shop, this is the ideal time to get creative with our home-cooked meals. Here are 5 basic Indian curries that can be prepared in less than 20 minutes during the lockdown.

Aloo matar gob

Aloo matar gobi is a blend of potatoes (aloo), cauliflower (gobi) and green peas (matar) in an onion-tomato based curry. This North Indian curry makes for a quick and easy meal and is perfect when served with hot chapatis or naan.

Coconut and peanut aubergine vegetable curry

This creamy coconut and peanut aubergine curry is vegetarian, under 300 calories and ready in just 20 minutes, making it the perfect comforting meal to make midweek.

Paneer tikka masala

Swap chicken for paneer to make a creamy, dreamy vegetarian masala. You'll need some tikka curry powder for this one.

Egg curry

There are several different styles for making egg curry. This recipe is North Indian in origin. You can make the gravy for it ahead of time and freeze it. Now you are ready to simply boil the eggs, heat the gravy, and combine them for favorite comfort food. You can make it as spicy or mild as you wish. Serve it with a vegetable side dish and rice.

Roast cauliflower korma

This curry recipe is low in calories and ready in just 20 minutes, ideal for an easy midweek dinner.