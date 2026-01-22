Virender Sehwag’s shoes on The Great Indian Kapil Show cost enough to cover a year’s electricity bill Virender Sehwag’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show sparked chatter for more than just jokes. A camera mix-up during a discussion on Mohammed Kaif’s Gucci shoes shifted focus to Sehwag’s Amiri sneakers, which cost Rs 49,924, roughly equal to a year’s electricity bill for many Indian homes.

Virender Sehwag’s appearance on the Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show came wrapped in jokes, memories and plenty of friendly leg-pulling. The episode featured Sehwag alongside Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif, with Kapil Sharma doing what he does best. Keeping the mood light. Poking fun. Letting the stories flow.

At one point, a casual joke about money and luxury turned into an unexpected footwear moment. What was meant to be a comment on Kaif’s shoes ended up drawing attention to Sehwag’s instead.

When Mohammed Kaif called himself “gareeb”

During the episode, Mohammed Kaif joked that he was much poorer compared to Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. He quipped that if the two even brushed past each other, crores might fall out of their pockets. It got a laugh. Naturally. Yuvraj then asked Kaif what brand of shoes he was wearing. Kaif replied, “Gucci.” Yuvraj immediately shot back, pointing out the contradiction. Calling yourself poor while wearing Gucci did not quite add up.

The camera cut that changed the focus

Here is where things got interesting. As Kaif spoke about his shoes, the camera cut away from him and zoomed in on Sehwag’s footwear instead. Clearly a mix-up. The discussion was about Kaif, but the visuals told a different story. And just like that, Sehwag’s shoes had their moment.

What Virender Sehwag was actually wearing

The shoes in focus were the AMIRI Bouclé Skel Top Low. A house signature sneaker from the luxury label Amiri. The design features the brand’s skeleton leather applique, bouclé detailing and perforated accents. They look relaxed. Almost understated. But they sit firmly in the luxury category.

(Image Source : AMIRI)Virender Sehwag’s AMIRI Bouclé Skel Top Low sneakers are priced at Rs 49,924.

The price of Virender Sehwag’s Amiri sneakers

Sehwag’s AMIRI Bouclé Skel Top Low sneakers are priced at Rs. 49,924. Not quite in Gucci territory, but certainly not modest either. The irony was hard to miss. A conversation about “gareebi”. A camera focused on nearly fifty-thousand-rupee sneakers.

