Shah Rukh Khan’s Sabyasachi outfit at Met Gala 2025 does real justice to ‘Black Dandyism’ theme

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood king, has always been renowned for his charming personality and suave demeanour. He has not only enthralled us with his acting talent over the years but has also impressed us in the fashion world with his elegant sense of fashion. Therefore, when he walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 in a breathtaking Sabyasachi ensemble, it was no surprise that he was the showstopper.

The Met Gala, or 'Super Bowl of Fashion,' is a yearly fund-raising affair for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is famous for its over-the-top theme-based dress code and draws some of the biggest personalities in the fashion and entertainment industry. This year's theme was 'Black Dandyism,' celebrating the African diaspora on the high fashion scene.

Shah Rukh Khan's attire for the Met Gala 2025 was a classic representation of the theme—Indian and African inspiration blended together with his impeccable taste and sense of style, coupled with his skills in fitting in with various trends. The theme of the show this time was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and Shah Rukh dazzled on the blue carpet in an all-black suit by famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Shah Rukh's Met Gala look was a perfect blend of royalty and impeccable style. He wore a black suit by Sabyasachi, which consisted of high-waist trousers, a cream silk shirt, and a long single-breasted coat in Tasmanian superfine wool. The coat had Japanese horn buttons and wide lapels, giving it a classic look. The most important part of his look was his jewellery. Shah Rukh wore several layered gold chains that had a large 'K' pendant, which signified his 'King Khan' title.

Apart from this, a choker with 'SRK' written on it, a diamond-studded star lapel pin, and several rings added to his look. He also carried a special walking stick, which had a gold handle and a design of a Bengal tiger. It was inspired by Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary jewellery collection, which celebrates the Royal Bengal Tiger. His sleek back hair and sunglasses made the look more stylish.

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of Shah Rukh Khan's style is his casual charm and timeless elegance. He has always been famous for his sharp suits and tailored styles, but with this outfit, he set the bar much higher.

Shah Rukh is the first Indian male actor to debut at the Met Gala. Along with him, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani also brought Indian fashion to the global stage. The event was co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton. Shah Rukh's debut is a symbol of not only fashion but also the power of Indian cinema.

