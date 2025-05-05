Met Gala 2025 must-follow rules include no garlic, no smoking and more, check full list This year, the avant-garde fashion event Met Gala, is a closed-door show as strict rules have been imposed. To know the wildest rules of the Met Gala 2025, read on to the article.

New Delhi:

Like every year, fans are excited for the Met Gala 2025. The gala fashion event is to be held on May 5. In the event, stars showcase luxury fashion and creativity. This time, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani are going to make their appearance on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025.

The new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, aligns with this year's theme, "Tailored for You." With an emphasis on tailoring and the contributions of Black designers, the exhibit showcases the rich history and cultural significance of Black Dandyism.

However, there are many rules in this high-profile, star-studded event, which every celebrity has to follow. If the stars do not follow these rules, they can be banned permanently. Do you know about these secret rules?

No Phones/Selfies

The Met Gala has a strict no-phone policy. You will never see personal photos, videos, and social media posts from inside the Met Gala, as phones are not allowed there.

No free entry

No one gets entry into the Met Gala without an invitation. Entry of every guest is approved by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Every star has to pay for his/her seat. Every seat and table has a price tag attached to it. According to reports, the price of an individual ticket is around $75,000. Whereas the price of a table can be $350,000 or more.

Onion and garlic banned

Anna Wintour ensures that fashion is the highlight of the Met Gala, where guests showcase their style, elegance, and fragrance. That is why some food items are banned there, including garlic, onion, and parsley. Dishes like bruschetta are also not served.

No smoking

Once a guest enters the Met Gala, they cannot smoke, no matter how powerful the celebrity is. This is because there is a fear of spoiling the style and designer clothes due to smoking.

Outfits are approved in advance

The outfits worn by the actors in this event are approved in advance. Anna Wintour herself approves the outfits of all the celebrities.

Seating Plan

According to Ward Durrett, Vogue's Director of Special Projects, a lot of planning goes into who will sit next to whom at the Met Gala. The special thing is that husband and wife are never seated next to each other. At the Met Gala, people are encouraged to form bonds with other people.

