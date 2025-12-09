SRK’s unstoppable run: Shah Rukh Khan joins New York Times’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 Shah Rukh Khan has been named one of the New York Times’ 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 after his viral Met Gala debut in an all-black custom Sabyasachi ensemble. With a sculpted coat, layered jewellery and signature charisma, SRK’s look has earned global fashion acclaim.

New Delhi:

The man, the myth and the legend...That's what Shah Rukh Khan is! If we were to call the year 2025 the year of SRK, it wouldn't be an exaggeration. After winning a national award, Shah Rukh has added another feature to this hat. The actor has made it to the New York Times, which has released its list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025.

Shah Rukh made it to the prestigious list for the all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble, which he donned during his maiden Met Gala appearance at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to the NYT, "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee)"

Looking back at Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala appearance

When SRK made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala, custom-designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, he didn’t just walk the red carpet; he transformed it. His outfit featured a floor-length, sculpted coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with broad lapels and Japanese horn buttons. The perfect nod to sartorial grandeur with minimalist confidence.

Underneath, a black crepe-silk shirt and tailored trousers maintained the seamless flow of dark elegance, while a pleated satin kamarbandh (waist sash) added structured softness. The accessories, layered gold and diamond-studded chains, including a bold ‘K’ pendant, rings, a star brooch, and even a cane topped with a gold Bengal-tiger head, elevated the outfit into regal territory. The final effect? A look that merged old-world royalty with modern red-carpet drama, steeped in understated power and unmistakable charisma. SRK didn’t just dress for the Met Gala; he made it his stage.

Sabyasachi's take on SRK's look

Fashion designer Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share his take on the look. On the official handle, the statement reads, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.”

The 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list also included model Vivian Wilson, singer Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, actress Jennifer Lawrence, Basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, popstar Sabrina Carpenter, and rapper ASAP Rocky, among others.

