Ladies! Own your femininity with these power-dressing choices this International Women's Day

Valerie Steele rightly said, "Power dressing is a combat gear for a trip to the top." There are various ways to dress to display strength and authority. That authority can be a double-breasted blazer with a pair of stilettos or a cotton saree with kitten heels. Power dressing reflects your confidence and allows you to express the position you have through the clothes that you wear. With the reopening of workplaces, women are all geared up to dress for success. Only this time the considerations are different. It is no longer about hiding yourself but about showcasing comfort and confidence.

Pranvi Bardolia, famous lifestyle creator on Moj, said "A well-fitted blazer instantly can do wonders for power dressing. In my opinion, an aesthetically pleasing bag is considered to be a plus in the department of power dressing. More than the clothes, I believe that carrying the right attitude with the right set of clothes can help ladies stand tall and confident."

This International Women’s Day, own your femininity and dress in style to conquer the world with your confidence and intelligence. Here are some choices that work out the best when it comes to power dressing.

Green Solid One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

To make an everlasting impression at a gathering, jumpsuits work the best. From posing a professional look to oozing elegance, they uplift the appearance to another level. This Green Solid One-Shoulder Jumpsuit by Magre, available on Myntra, is the ultimate choice to achieve that flawless look. The waist belt and bell sleeves make it look even more sexier yet elegant. It is available on Myntra at Rs. 1435 (at the time of writing).

Maroon Solid Coat with Shorts

If you are not a fan of full-fleged pantsuits, this Maroon solid coat with shorts by Zastraa, available on Myntra, is the perfect choice for you. Without being too much into the 'work wear', this outfit makes an excellent pick for a fun day at the office. When styled nicely with stelletoes and cut-out bag, it can boost your confidence and personality. It is available on Myntra at Rs. 1349 (at the time of writing).

Peplum Co-ord Set by Boi Bae

A peplum co-ord set goes a long way in professional dressing. It does not just make the woman own her femininity but also screams power. This Maroon peplum co-ord set should be your go-to for a productive day at work and a chill night with friends afterwards. A golden tip for power dressing: pair your look with classic accessories like pearls and a finely crafted bag.

Beautiful black dresses by Boi Bae

Every woman needs to feel confident and beautiful in whatever she wears. A black dress can do wonder to a woman's confidence. As they say "Black is a universal taste but an acquired obsession." Having a black dress by Boi Bae in your wardrobe gives a push of confidence and works perfectly for those big formal dinners.

Pantsuits by PowerSutra

The most important aspect of power dressing is to look sharp and sleek. This includes avoiding unkempt style and making sure that your clothes, accessories, hair, makeup and even your nails are done. All of these elements contribute to your overall power dressing look. And nothing looks more dynamic than the pantsuit. Flaunting statements colours like red and coffee brown, pantsuits by PowerSutra are a must-have in your wardrobe.

PowerSutra excels in workwear and customises the choice of clothing according to your body dimensions. The best part- they have sizes from XS to 15XL. That means there is something for everyone to pick. The material is also top-notch and gives a very elegant and professional look.

Suta Pure Cotton Saree

Power dressing is not just about wearing stiff western formals, it also includes Indian ethnic clothes if you feel confident and comfortable in them. A well-ironed, neatly worn saree with a simple border or embroidery can also help deliver a power statement. This beautiful grey and purple saree by Suta, available on Myntra is the perfect choice to make a statement and show your roots. The saree is available on Myntra at Rs 2600 (at the time of writing). Interestingly, the second edition of 'Myntra For Her', a shopping bonanza dedicated to women, is slated to be held between 5th and 8th March.

Sushmita, a content creator on Moj suggests that in 2022, power dressing does not have to be limited to well-fitted pants, blazers, and heels. A versatile sari lends ultimate power to the one who is wearing it. This look strongly embraces everything rooted deeply in your tradition and power dressing definitely lies in going back to your roots and flaunting it.”

Happy Women's Day to all the beautiful ladies!