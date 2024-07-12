Nita Ambani's Banarasi Silk saree at son Anant Ambani's wedding grabs everyone attention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani and her children, poses for pictures upon their arrival for Anant and Radhika Merchants wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The much-awaited wedding of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant is taking place today. The gathering at the big wedding which is taking place in the Jio World Centre businessmen in Mumbai is being attended by celebrities, politicians, sportspersons and other influential people from across the world.

The wedding has already set the internet on fire and is among the top trends on social media site X. People are also getting geeky to get a sneak-peak of their favourite stars and personalities who have been invited to the function.

While a lot is happening around the wedding like who all are attending, what's on the food menu or who is performing to set the grooving mood, let's take a look at what groom's mother Nita Ambani is wearing on the wedding night.

Nita Ambani chooses to go for Banarasi Silk Ghagra

Wife of Asia's richest man and Anant Ambani's mother Nita Ambani wore a Banarasi Silk Ghagra on the wedding night. Nita Ambani's dress has been designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore a traditional Banarasi leheriya dupatta from SWADESH. It has been handcrafted by master artisans Vijay Kumar and Monika Maurya.

Earlier during the day, Nita Ambani turned heads with her stunning appearance at her son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Dressed in an exquisite Rangkat Banarasi saree designed by none other than Manish Malhotra.

Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues dominated the Ambani family's attire -- from father and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh, to mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash.

Aakash's wife Shloka Metha was the only exception who wore a stunning hot pink lehenga adorned with crystals.

And the dress code was followed by the guests as well -- both Indian and foreign.

